Hyundai will become first Korean department store to launch pop-up in Taiwan

Hyundai Department Store is opening a three-month pop-up store in Taiwan’s Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store on Oct. 1, marking the first time a Korean department store has launched a pop-up store in Taiwan.
The pop-up store will run until Dec. 25, Christmas Day, at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Place A11 in Taipei near the main entrance. Eleven Korean brands will be showcased on a rotating basis, including Stand Oil, which has previously held pop-ups in Shanghai, China, and New York, gender-neutral cosmetics brand Laka and contemporary fashion label insilence, popular among consumers in their 20s and 30s.
Hyundai signed an agreement with Shin Kong Mitsukoshi on Friday to collaborate on operating the store. The Taiwanese retail giant has 15 outlets in six cities, attracting an annual customer base of about 100 million.
Hyundai Department Store pointed to the strong influence of Korean culture in Taiwan, with K-dramas ranking highly on streaming platforms there and K-pop widely consumed by younger generations as a driver of interest in K-brands. Three Korean dramas were in Taiwan Netflix’s top 10 shows in April, according to the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.
“This pop-up store marks an opportunity for diverse Korean brands to be recognized and grow overseas while allowing Hyundai Department Store to expand the global distribution reach of K-brands,” a company spokesperson said.
Hyundai Department Store said it plans to expand further in Taiwan and is considering opening additional pop-up stores in Taichung and Tainan in the second half of next year.
Separately, Hyundai Department Store will open its first permanent The Hyundai Global retail shop in Japan on Sept. 19 at Parco Shibuya in Tokyo. While Korean department stores have operated pop-ups in Japan before, this will be the first full-scale permanent store.
