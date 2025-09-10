‘MASGA’ 침몰 위협하는 한미 양국 노조의 저항
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 09:55
Union resistance in Korea, U.S. threatens to sink 'MASGA'
‘MASGA’ 침몰 위협하는 한미 양국 노조의 저항
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Korea’s $150 billion initiative to help revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry has elevated the sector to a key area of bilateral cooperation, but growing backlash from labor unions in both countries poses a tangible challenge.
initiative: 계획, 정책
revive: 부활시키다
backlash: 반발
tangible: 명백한, 만질 수 있는
한국의 1500억 달러 규모 미국 조선 산업 부활 지원 계획은 조선업을 양국 협력의 핵심 분야로 끌어올렸지만, 양국 노동계의 반발이 커지면서 현실적인 난제에 직면했다.
Compounding the matter is the recent passage of the pro-labor “Yellow Envelope Bill” in Korea, which curtails excessive corporate damage claims against unions and workers during strikes.
compound: 복잡하게 만들다
curtail: 제한하다, 축소하다
damage claim: 손해배상
여기에 최근 국회를 통과한 ‘노란봉투법’도 문제를 더 복잡하게 만들고 있다. 법은 파업 등 노동쟁의 과정에서 노동조합과 조합원에게 과도한 손해배상을 청구하지 못하도록 제한하는 내용이다.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump explicitly highlighting shipbuilding cooperation at the outset of the bilateral summit, investor sentiment moved in the opposite direction. On Aug. 26, shares of Hanwha Ocean, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and Hanwha Engine fell between 2 and 6 percent, while robotics stocks surged.
explicitly: 직접적으로
outset: 초반, 서두
sentiment: 심리
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 정상회담 서두에서 조선업 협력을 직접적으로 언급하며 기대감을 키웠지만, 투자 심리는 반대 방향으로 갔다. 8월 26일 한화오션, HD한국조선해양, HD현대중공업, 한화엔진 등의 주가는 일제히 2~6% 하락했고, 반면 로봇 관련주는 강세를 보였다.
Analysts attributed the divergence to concerns over labor unrest following the passage of the Yellow Envelope Bill. A J.P. Morgan report released the same day singled out the automotive and shipbuilding sectors as particularly vulnerable, with labor negotiations in shipbuilding potentially dragging on starting next year.
divergence: 차이, 격차
single out: 지목하다
drag on: 장기화 되다
증권가는 이러한 주가 흐름의 차이를 노란봉투법 통과 이후 노동 불안 확대에 대한 우려 때문으로 분석했다. 같은 날 발간된 JP모건 보고서는 조선업과 자동차 산업을 노동 리스크에 가장 취약한 분야로 지목하며, 특히 조선업의 경우 내년부터 임단협이 장기화될 수 있다고 내다봤다.
Experts note that the amendment expands the scope of collective action beyond wages and working conditions to include management decisions such as restructuring and layoffs as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
amendment: 개정안
scope: 범위
전문가들은 개정 법안이 단체행동의 범위를 임금·근로조건을 넘어 구조조정, 인수합병(M&A) 등 경영 의사결정 전반으로까지 넓힌 점에 주목하고 있다.
Although the revised Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act will not formally take effect until March 2026, nor have details yet been ironed out, unions are already mobilizing.
take effect: 시행되다
be ironed out: 조율되다
mobilize: 투쟁하다, 동원하다
개정된 노동조합 및 노동관계조정법은 2026년 3월부터 시행될 예정이며 세부 시행령도 조율되지 않았지만, 노조 측은 이미 투쟁에 나선 상태다.
Workers at HD Hyundai affiliates are staging a four-day walkout from Tuesday, demanding wage increases and protesting job insecurity they fear may arise from the planned merger of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo in December. Management argues that the merger will consolidate resources and strengthen global competitiveness, citing the bilateral shipbuilding initiative — dubbed Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or MASGA — as a key driver.
stage a walkout: 파업에 돌입하다
protest: 항의하다
consolidate: 통합하다
HD현대 계열사 노동자들은 화요일(9월 2일)부터 나흘간 전면 파업에 들어갔으며, 연봉 인상과 함께 오는 12월 예정된 HD현대중공업과 HD현대미포조선 합병이 고용불안을 초래할 수 있다고 항의하고 있다. 사측은 이번 합병이 자원의 통합과 글로벌 경쟁력 강화를 위한 조치이며, 조선업을 양국 핵심 전략산업으로 키우는 ‘MASGA(Make American Shipbuilding Great Again)’ 계획과도 연결돼 있다고 강조한다.
In the United States, maritime unions are pushing back against proposed legislation that would carve out exceptions to the protectionist Jones Act, which currently bars foreign shipyards — like those in Korea — from working on U.S.-flagged vessels.
push back against: ~에 반발하다
carve out: (권리 등을) 허용하다, 인정하다
미국에서는 보호무역 성격이 짙은 존스법의 예외를 허용하는 입법 움직임에 대해 해운 노조가 강력히 반발하고 있다. 존스법은 한국과 같은 외국 조선소가 미국 국적 선박을 건조하거나 수리하지 못하도록 금지하고 있다.
