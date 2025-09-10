 EV exhibition: Shield One shows off fire prevention system at K-Battery Show 2025
EV exhibition: Shield One shows off fire prevention system at K-Battery Show 2025

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 18:26 Updated: 10 Sep. 2025, 19:18
Attendees view Shield One's EV fire-prevention system at K-Battery Show on Sept. 10. [NEWS1]

Shield One's S-Cap EV fire prevention system puts an airtight cover over an EV to cut fires off. The miniature was showcased at K-Battery Show 2025.

The system can be attached to a rail on the ceiling of an underground parking lot and move along it to locate EVs that are on fire. 


K-Battery Show 2025 opened on Sept. 10 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, and will run through Friday. Around 200 firms in the battery industry are participating.
