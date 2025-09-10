 Korea aims to mass-produce humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Korea aims to mass-produce humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:29
A humanoid robot is showcased at the Industrial AI Expo held in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

A humanoid robot is showcased at the Industrial AI Expo held in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

 
Korea will begin mass-producing humanoid robots in 2029 and autonomous vehicles powered by artificial intelligence (AI) the following year, making it a global leader in the AI transformation of manufacturing, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday.
 
The plan was unveiled at the launching ceremony of the Manufacturing AX Alliance (M.AX), which will connect major companies, such as Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Posco Group, with AI companies to help manufacturing companies apply AI to their businesses.
 

Related Article

The M.AX will be composed of 10 divisions, which will be in charge of developing AI-powered factories, manufacturing, logistics facilities, self-driving cars, humanoid robots, autonomous ships, home appliances, weapons, biopharmaceuticals and chips, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
The alliance's projects are expected to generate more than 100 trillion won ($72 billion) by 2030, the ministry stressed.
 
In detail, the alliance aims to develop a foundational AI model for humanoid robots for industrial use by 2028 and begin producing at least 1,000 robots annually starting in 2029.
 
It plans to supply platforms for software-defined vehicles starting in 2028 and mass-produce end-to-end autonomous vehicles, those that use a single AI model to handle the entire driving process, starting in 2030.
 
Kim Jung-kwan, minister of trade, industry and energy, speaks at a launch ceremony for the Manufacturing AX Alliance at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 10. [YONHAP]

Kim Jung-kwan, minister of trade, industry and energy, speaks at a launch ceremony for the Manufacturing AX Alliance at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 10. [YONHAP]

 
The government will invest a combined 1 trillion won in developing core technologies for the project, such as automotive semiconductors and driving simulators, according to the ministry.
 
The alliance will also work to construct 500 AI factories by 2030 and make Korea the first country to develop technology for fully autonomous ships by 2030.
 
Additionally, it aims to develop 10 home appliances that achieve global market leadership and 10 prototypes featuring domestically produced on-device AI semiconductors by 2030.
 
"The voluntary participation of over 1,000 companies in the alliance reflects the recognition that manufacturing AX will be crucial in corporate survival," Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan said.
 
"Building on our manufacturing competitiveness, the government will work to maximize collaboration with the private sector to make Korea the world's leading manufacturing AX nation by 2030," he added.

Yonhap
tags korea ai robots humanoid self-driving cars m.ax industry ministry

More in Tech

Korea aims to mass-produce humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup includes a new ultrathin model and $100 price hike for Pro model

Apple to unveil next iPhone amid Trump trade war that could result in higher prices

Samsung Biologics signs 1.8 trillion won deal with U.S. pharma firm

Samsung Display to unveil new digital cockpit in German trade show

Related Stories

Humanoid robot race heats up, Korea lags behind China and U.S.

Humanoid robots showcase skills at ancient Olympia. But they're on a long road to catch up to AI.

Gov't to spend 1.1 trillion won to develop self-driving cars

Self-driving buses, cars coming to Sangam-dong

Korea to spend 480 billion won on developing AI-related services in 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)