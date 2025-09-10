Korea aims to mass-produce humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030

Korea will begin mass-producing humanoid robots in 2029 and autonomous vehicles powered by artificial intelligence (AI) the following year, making it a global leader in the AI transformation of manufacturing, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday.The plan was unveiled at the launching ceremony of the Manufacturing AX Alliance (M.AX), which will connect major companies, such as Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and Posco Group, with AI companies to help manufacturing companies apply AI to their businesses.The M.AX will be composed of 10 divisions, which will be in charge of developing AI-powered factories, manufacturing, logistics facilities, self-driving cars, humanoid robots, autonomous ships, home appliances, weapons, biopharmaceuticals and chips, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The alliance's projects are expected to generate more than 100 trillion won ($72 billion) by 2030, the ministry stressed.In detail, the alliance aims to develop a foundational AI model for humanoid robots for industrial use by 2028 and begin producing at least 1,000 robots annually starting in 2029.It plans to supply platforms for software-defined vehicles starting in 2028 and mass-produce end-to-end autonomous vehicles, those that use a single AI model to handle the entire driving process, starting in 2030.The government will invest a combined 1 trillion won in developing core technologies for the project, such as automotive semiconductors and driving simulators, according to the ministry.The alliance will also work to construct 500 AI factories by 2030 and make Korea the first country to develop technology for fully autonomous ships by 2030.Additionally, it aims to develop 10 home appliances that achieve global market leadership and 10 prototypes featuring domestically produced on-device AI semiconductors by 2030."The voluntary participation of over 1,000 companies in the alliance reflects the recognition that manufacturing AX will be crucial in corporate survival," Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan said."Building on our manufacturing competitiveness, the government will work to maximize collaboration with the private sector to make Korea the world's leading manufacturing AX nation by 2030," he added.Yonhap