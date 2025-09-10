Do Not Cry, Shim Cheong (KOR)

I remember bursting into tears while reading “Simcheongga,” a classic(traditional Korean musical) tale. It was the moment when Lady Kwak gives birth to Shim Cheong and dies. I had not realized I carried so much grief inside. Sitting in a crowded cafe, I could not hold back the sobs. When the tears subsided, I wondered if many had turned to “Simcheongga” in the same way, using the story as a vessel for their sorrow.A classic can serve as an archetype. In Korean culture, where the very word “han” arose to describe deep resentment and grief, audiences have long sought out characters who embody greater suffering yet remain good-hearted. Through them, people found comfort and a way to release their own suppressed anguish.But empathy alone cannot change history. That is why Choi In-hoon, best known for his novel “The Square” (1960), turned to parody. In his play “Dal-a Dal-a Balgeun Dal-a” (1970), written during the Yushin era, he reimagined “Simcheongga.” Shim Cheong was no longer a willing martyr but a woman violated by powerful men — a metaphor for a nation trapped in a cycle of domination. The work reflected a history in which the public square never seemed to arrive.Half a century has passed. The public square Choi yearned for is now part of daily life, with politics spilling directly onto the streets. Yet the question remains: Is Shim Cheong happy in this square?A recent production by the National Changgeuk Company, “Shimcheong,” directed by Yona Kim, revisited the tale through a starkly modern lens. Kim, who has worked in German theater, staged a grotesque drama of collective guilt reminiscent of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s “The Visit” (1956). Her adaptation emphasized Shim Cheong as a victim of male-dominated structures, multiplying her into groups of women and staging repeated cycles of victimhood and violence. The effect divided audiences, with some unsettled by the relentless binary of oppressor and oppressed.Art sometimes transcends aesthetics and becomes prophecy. Beyond the theater, reality is filled with noise stirred by today’s Shim Cheongs. Even in the square, many find themselves reduced to objects rather than subjects. When they speak up, they risk being dismissed or insulted. Watching such scenes unfold again and again, one feels that Shim Cheong’s tearstained eyes will never truly dry.‘심청가’를 읽다 울었던 기억이 있다. 곽씨 부인이 심청이를 낳고 죽는 장면이었다. 내 안에 이렇게 많은 울음이 있었나, 사람 많은 카페였는데도 꾸역꾸역 울음이 올라와 한참을 울었다. 울음 끝에 문득 깨달았다. 모두 이렇게 ‘심청가’에 기대 울지 않았을까.‘고전’은 일종의 원형이다. ‘한’이라는 단어가 생겨날 정도로 설움과 억울함이 많은 우리 문화에서 고전에 등장하는, 더 섭섭하고 억울하지만 선한 등장인물에 기대 사람들은 제 설움을 달래고 응어리를 풀지 않았을까.그러나 공감만 하면서 역사의 변화를 기대할 수는 없는 법이다. 그래서 ‘광장’을 썼던 최인훈은 유신 시대에 집필했던 희곡 ‘달아 달아 밝은 달아’에서 심청가를 패러디했다. 심청이의 자발적 희생을 강대국 남성들에게 유린당하는 여성으로 전복하여, 좀처럼 광장이 오지 않는 역사를 반추한 것이다.그로부터 반세기가 흘렀다. 최인훈이 기다렸던 광장은 이제 우리들의 일상이 되었고, 현실정치는 아예 광장에 나앉아 버렸다. 그 광장에서 심청이는 행복할까.최근 막을 내린 국립창극단의 ‘심청(사진)’(요나 김 연출)은 남성 질서에 희생당하는 심청이를 부각한 작품이다. 독일권에서 활동한 연출가답게 뒤렌마트의 ‘노부인의 방문’처럼 한국적 심청 대신 그로테스크한 죄의식의 드라마를 연출했다. 게다가 피해자 심청이가 떼 지어 나오고, 반복되는 가해와 피해의 이분법적 구도에 객석에선 호불호가 나뉠 수도 있겠다.때로 작품은 미학적 대상을 넘어 현실에 대한 예언이 되기도 한다. 공연의 밖, 현실은 심청이들이 일으킨 난으로 소란스럽다. 광장에서조차 주체가 아닌 대상으로 전락하고, 문제 삼으면 개돼지 취급을 받는 우리 시대의 심청이들.... 한두 번도 아니고 계속해서 벌어지는 일련의 상황들을 지켜보자니, 심청이의 눈망울에서 눈물 마를 날이 없겠다.