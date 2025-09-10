Repatriation of detained workers does not end the problem (KOR)

More than 300 Korean nationals detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution joint battery plant construction site in Georgia are expected to return home on a chartered flight as early as Thursday, one week after the arrests. The safe repatriation of citizens following swift coordination between Seoul and Washington is welcome.But images of Korean workers in chains, taken to harsh detention centers while building a factory in the United States, will leave lasting scars on bilateral relations. In the immediate aftermath, major Korean firms with large U.S. investments, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and SK On, canceled business trips and ordered dispatched staff to return. Without a resolution to visa problems, investment projects cannot proceed. Business leaders warn that construction delays and added costs may force them to reconsider projects entirely. Some even argue that paying tariffs would be better than risking arrest while building plants in America.President Lee Jae Myung said at a Cabinet meeting Monday, “I hope no further unjust infringements on our citizens and business activities occur,” ordering immediate institutional reforms. Avoiding a repeat will require fundamental solutions to long-standing visa issues. Options include securing larger allocations of short-term H-1B visas or creating a new E-4 visa category for Korean professionals.The timing of the crackdown is also critical. It comes amid sensitive follow-up talks on the U.S.–Korea tariff agreement. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers that Seoul has resisted excessive U.S. demands tied to the $350 billion investment package. He cited Japan’s recent deal with Washington, under which Tokyo must direct $550 billion in investments to projects chosen by President Donald Trump and implement them within 45 days. Failure to comply would trigger tariffs above the agreed 15 percent rate. Profits are split equally until Japan recoups its capital, after which the U.S. claims 90 percent. Negotiators say Washington is pressing Korea for similar terms, a prospect that risks damaging public opinion and the bilateral partnership.Talks also continue on issues with major security implications, including adjustments to the size and role of U.S. Forces Korea under the banner of “alliance modernization.” These matters highlight why the return of detained workers is not the end of risk management in Korea–U.S. relations.The Korean government must place the safety of its people and the protection of corporate activities above all else. The United States, for its part, should demonstrate that it values its alliance not only in security but also in the treatment of partners who have invested heavily in its economy.미국 조지아주 현대차그룹-LG에너지솔루션 배터리 합작 공장 건설 현장에서 이민세관단속국(ICE)에 체포·구금된 한국인 300여 명이 이르면 11일 전세기 편으로 귀국한다. 지난 4일 사태가 발생한 지 일주일 만이다. 한·미 당국의 후속 조치로 우리 국민이 안전하게 돌아오게 된 것은 다행스러운 일이다.그러나 공장을 짓기 위해 미국에 간 한국인이 쇠사슬에 묶여 열악한 구금 시설로 끌려간 장면은 양국 관계에 깊은 후유증을 남겼다. 사태 직후 삼성전자, SK하이닉스, SK온 등 대규모 대미 투자를 진행 중인 기업들은 출장을 전면 취소했고, 파견 인력에 대해선 귀국 지시를 내렸다. 비자 문제가 해결되지 않으면 투자 집행 자체가 올스톱될 수밖에 없다. 재계에선 공사 지연과 추가 비용 부담으로 투자 자체를 원점에서 재검토해야 한다거나, 미국에서 공장을 짓다 붙잡혀 가느니 차라리 관세를 맞는 게 낫겠다는 볼멘소리가 터져나오고 있다.이재명 대통령은 어제 국무회의에서 “우리 국민과 기업 활동에 부당한 침해가 가해지는 일이 재발하지 않길 바란다”며 신속한 제도 개선을 지시했다. 이번 같은 사태가 재연되지 않으려면 해묵은 비자 문제를 근본적으로 해결해야 한다. 대폭 늘어난 대미 투자 현실에 맞춰 단기 취업비자(H-1B)를 할당받거나, 한국인 전문직 취업비자(E-4)를 신설하는 등 실질적인 해법을 찾아야 한다.이번 구금 사태가 한·미 관세 합의 후속 협상에 대한 우려가 고조되는 시점에 일어났다는 점도 주목해야 한다. 조현 외교장관은 국회에서 양국이 합의한 대미 투자(3500억 달러) 패키지 후속 협상과 관련해 “미국 요구를 그대로 수용하면 국민에게 큰 부담이 돼 받아들이지 않고 있다”면서 최근 명문화된 미·일 관세 후속 합의를 예로 들었다. 이에 따르면 일본이 제공하는 5500억 달러의 투자처는 트럼프 대통령이 결정하며, 투자처가 정해지면 45일 안에 집행하지 않으면 안 된다. 이를 이행하지 않으면 합의된 상호관세 15%보다 더 높은 관세를 물게 된다. 투자 수익도 일본의 투자금이 회수되기 전까지는 양국이 수익의 절반씩을, 회수 이후엔 미국이 90%를 가져가는 등 미국에 일방적으로 유리하게 돼 있다. 미국이 한국에도 비슷한 요구를 하고 있다는 얘기다. 자칫 대미 여론 악화와 한·미 관계 훼손마저 초래할 수 있는 과도한 요구다.게다가 주한미군의 규모와 역할을 조정하는 ‘동맹 현대화’ 등 한·미 관계에 중대한 영향을 미칠 사안도 협의 중이다. 구금 근로자 귀국이 한·미 현안을 둘러싼 리스크 관리의 끝이 아니라는 점에서 우려가 크다. 한국 정부는 국민 안전과 기업 활동 보장을 최우선으로 삼아야 하며, 미국 또한 동맹을 존중하는 자세를 보여주기 바란다.