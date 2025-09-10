Boy band AxMxP makes some noise with its debut — in pictures

Rock band AxMxP poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “AxMxP,” at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Sept 10. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Rock band AxMxP held a debut showcase at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Wednesday to mark the release of its first full-length album “AxMxP.”
AxMxP is FNC Entertainment’s first band in a decade, following hit rock bands FT Island, CNBlue, and N.Flying. The band consists of vocalist Ha Yoojoon, guitarist Kim Shin, bassist Juhwan and drummer Cru.
During the media event, the band answered questions from reporters and performed the triple lead tracks “I Did It,” “Love Poem,” and “Shocking Drama.”
“Being able to debut after such amazing performers feels like an incredible honor,” Ha Yoojoon told reporters. “We’ve spent countless nights rehearsing together, pushing each other with pure passion and relying on one another to get here.”
“What sets us apart in the industry is our versatility,” he added. “If people listen to our debut album, they’ll see that each track has its own message and color. We even incorporate elements of hip-hop.”
In addition to the triple lead tracks, AxMxP includes seven more songs: “Calling All You,” “White T-shirt,” “Season of Tears,” “My Secret Story,” “Monday to Sunday,” “Buzzer Beater,” and “Headbang” — with Ha Yoojoon credited for the lyrics on the last track.
The band also expressed a strong desire to take a more active role in the music production process going forward. “We’ve been actively writing lyrics, composing and even trying out producing,” Kim Shin shared. “Our dream is to release music we’ve created ourselves.”
The album was officially released at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which AxMxP posed for the cameras and introduced its album to the media.
Rock band AxMxP answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its first full-length album, “AxMxP,” at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Sept 10. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
