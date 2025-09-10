 BoyNextDoor, TWS singles go platinum in Japan
BoyNextDoor, TWS singles go platinum in Japan

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:16
Boy band BoyNextDoor [KOZ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy bands BoyNextDoor and TWS each received platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their Japanese singles, their agencies said Wednesday.
 
The certification was given to BoyNextDoor’s Japanese single, “Boylife,” which sold over 346,000 copies, and TWS’s Japanese single, “Nice to see you again,” which sold over 250,000 copies.
 

The RIAJ awards certifications each month based on cumulative shipments of singles and albums based on the following criteria: gold (over 100,000 copies), platinum (over 250,000), double platinum (over 500,000), triple platinum (over 750,000) and million (over 1 million).
 
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

It is BoyNextDoor’s second platinum status by the RIAJ, following the Japanese single “AND,” released in July. “Boylife” also topped the weekly charts on Oricon for the week of Aug. 18.
 
As for TWS, it’s the first RIAJ platinum single. Its previous albums, “Last Bell” and “Try With Us,” were certified gold.
 
BoyNextDoor debuted in 2023 with the single “Who!” The sextet, comprised of Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak, has released songs like “But I Like You” (2023), “Earth, Wind & Fire” (2024) and “If I Say, I Love You.”
 
TWS debuted in 2024 with the EP “Sparkling Blue.” The sextet, which has members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin, is known for songs “Plot Twist” (2024), “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?” (2024) and “Countdown.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
