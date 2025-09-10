 FNC's new boy band AxMxP to debut with a full-length album
FNC's new boy band AxMxP to debut with a full-length album

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:40
AxMxP, the newest boy band from FNC Entertainment, poses for a photo at the showcase for the band's debut album at Olympic Hall in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 10. [NEWS1]

AxMxP, the first new boy band from FNC Entertainment in 10 years, will debut on Wednesday with its first full-length album, the company said.
 
The four-member band consists of vocalist Ha Yoojoon, guitarist Kim Shin, drummer Cru and bassist Juhwan, according to FNC.
 

The team name is short for "Amplify Music Power," reflecting its ambition to amplify the power of music and show the energy that can shake the world.
 
Even before its official debut, the band honed its skills by opening concerts for other FNC artists and performing at local music festivals.
 
Unlike idol groups that typically debut with a digital single or an EP, AxMxP sought to stand out by releasing a full-length album featuring 10 tracks.
 
Titled "AxMxP" after the band itself, the studio album due out at 6 p.m. is fronted by three lead tracks — "I Did It," a hip-hop-based rock track, "Shocking Drama," a playful punk rock number, and "Love Poem," a lyrical rock ballad.
 
The group will hold a stand-alone concert marking its debut at Olympic Hall, a music venue located in Olympic Park in southern Seoul, on Wednesday evening. It is also slated to perform at the 2025 Busan International Rock Festival in the southern port city of Busan on Sept. 28.

Yonhap
