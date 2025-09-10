IU releases new single 'Bye, Summer'
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:03
SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer IU released her digital single “Bye, Summer” on Wednesday, according to her agency EDAM Entertainment.
IU performed the song with a guitar during her “Hereh” world tour concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo, western Seoul, in September 2024. IU wrote and composed “Bye, Summer” while she was on tour from March to September last year.
“During this tour, it felt like the summer was especially long,” IU said at the time. “But I want to say that this summer with all of you was truly the best. It’s a song that I want to share because the summer felt so long, and because we loved so passionately.”
A lyric video is posted to IU’s official YouTube channel as well.
On Saturday and Sunday, IU is set to hold a fan meet and greet titled “Bye, Summer” at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. The singer and actor is filming for the upcoming MBC television drama series tentatively titled “21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife."
