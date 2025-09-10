 IU releases new single 'Bye, Summer'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IU releases new single 'Bye, Summer'

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:03
The cover for IU's digital single ″Bye, Summer″ [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

The cover for IU's digital single ″Bye, Summer″ [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer IU released her digital single “Bye, Summer” on Wednesday, according to her agency EDAM Entertainment.
 
IU performed the song with a guitar during her “Hereh” world tour concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo, western Seoul, in September 2024. IU wrote and composed “Bye, Summer” while she was on tour from March to September last year.
 

Related Article

“During this tour, it felt like the summer was especially long,” IU said at the time. “But I want to say that this summer with all of you was truly the best. It’s a song that I want to share because the summer felt so long, and because we loved so passionately.”
 
A lyric video is posted to IU’s official YouTube channel as well.
 
On Saturday and Sunday, IU is set to hold a fan meet and greet titled “Bye, Summer” at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. The singer and actor is filming for the upcoming MBC television drama series tentatively titled “21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife."

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags iu

More in K-pop

IU releases new single 'Bye, Summer'

BoyNextDoor, TWS singles go platinum in Japan

FNC's new boy band AxMxP to debut with a full-length album

HYBE's Latin American label S1ENTO Records signs first three acts

Singer Yerin to release digital single 'Awake' on Sept. 24

Related Stories

IU to host solo concert 'The Golden Hour' at Jamsil Olympic Stadium

When life gives you an election: IU encourages fans to vote

IU donates 225 million won to charity on 16th anniversary of debut

'Not everyone can be a flower': IU reflects on adulthood in new EP

IU to host fan meet and greet 'Bye, Summer' on Sept. 13 and 14

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)