JYP founder to lead new presidential pop culture committee

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk to be summoned for questioning in stock fraud case

aespa to appear on 'Good Morning America' to promote new EP 'Rich Man'

Singer Yerin to release digital single 'Awake' on Sept. 24

Related Stories

Yerin of former group GFriend will make solo debut with EP 'Aria'

GFriend's Yerin uses her magic to heal others in new EP 'Rewrite'

Yerin to drop EP 'Ready, Set, LOVE' on Aug. 23

Don’t rush to take a side in tough times (KOR)

Singer Yuju to drop 'Rewind' as part of collaborated series