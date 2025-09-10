Singer Yerin to release digital single 'Awake' on Sept. 24
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 12:27
- LIM JEONG-WON
Singer Yerin is set to release her first digital single “Awake” on Sept. 24 through major online music platforms, according to her agency A-Side Company.
It is her first solo comeback in about a year since her EP "Rewrite" in September 2024.
“Awake” is a rock-driven track reminiscent of an anime theme song, carrying Yerin’s energetic spirit and fearless approach to music, according to A-Side Company. Through the single, Yerin aims to deliver a message of hope and evoke a sense of exhilaration among listeners.
Yerin first stepped into her solo career with her 2022 debut EP “Aria,” which showcased her versatility as an artist. Since then, she has continued to expand her musical range, experimenting with sounds from retro to refreshing, bright styles.
Earlier this year, she reunited with her former group GFriend to mark its 10th anniversary with the release of a special album, “Season of Memories.” She also joined the group’s anniversary concert and held her own solo fan meeting.
GFriend debuted in January 2015 with its single “Glass Bead” and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Love Whisper” (2017).
Since disbanding in 2021, the members have pursued separate paths. Eunha, SinB and Umji formed a trio named Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members have focused on their solo careers.
