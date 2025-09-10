 Yuqi of i-dle to open seven pop-up stores celebrating debut single
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Yuqi of i-dle to open seven pop-up stores celebrating debut single

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 17:44
A poster featuring Yuqi of girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster featuring Yuqi of girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]
Pop-up stores to celebrate girl group i-dle member Yuqi's first single, "Motivation," will open in seven cities around Asia, the member's agency, Cube Entertainment, said Wednesday. "Motivation" drops on Tuesday.
 
The event, titled “YUQI 1st Single [Motivation] Pop-up,” will run from Sept. 19 to 28 at Samhwa Building in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The venue will feature a storybook-like setting inspired by GIGI — a cartoon mascot that reflects Yuqi's playful image and a recurring figure in her solo promotions and merchandise — and will include products tied to the single as well as a photo zone.
 
Available items include postcards, photo cards and keyrings, which contain images from the single. Products featuring GIGI — including plush dolls, key chains, bags and accessories — will also be on sale.
 
A poster featuring GIGI [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

A poster featuring GIGI [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Cube Entertainment plans to open additional pop-up locations in China's Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Nanjing starting Sept. 19, followed by Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 25.
 
Yuqi launched her solo career with “Yuq1” 2024 almost six years after debuting as a member of i-dle, then (G)I-DLE, in 2018. The group is known for its hits “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).
 
Yuqi has also been flaunting her music production skills as part of the quintet. She took part in producing the band's songs "i'M The Trend" (2020), "Lost" (2021), "Giant" (2021) and "Liar" (2022).

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Yuqi (G)I-DLE Pop-up

More in K-pop

K-pop system a 'North Star' for global industry, mogul says at MU:CON

Yuqi of i-dle to open seven pop-up stores celebrating debut single

IU releases new single 'Bye, Summer'

BoyNextDoor, TWS singles go platinum in Japan

FNC's new boy band AxMxP to debut with a full-length album

Related Stories

(G)I-DLE members to power through health issues to perform on 'M Countdown'

(G)I-DLE concludes its 18 city world tour, drops more concept images for upcoming EP

i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'

Costumes for (G)I-DLE's 'Klaxon' raise controversy over use of Red Cross symbol

(G)I-DLE member Yuqi's debut EP breaks record, tops international iTunes charts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)