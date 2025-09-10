Yuqi of i-dle to open seven pop-up stores celebrating debut single
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 17:44
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Pop-up stores to celebrate girl group i-dle member Yuqi's first single, "Motivation," will open in seven cities around Asia, the member's agency, Cube Entertainment, said Wednesday. "Motivation" drops on Tuesday.
The event, titled “YUQI 1st Single [Motivation] Pop-up,” will run from Sept. 19 to 28 at Samhwa Building in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
The venue will feature a storybook-like setting inspired by GIGI — a cartoon mascot that reflects Yuqi's playful image and a recurring figure in her solo promotions and merchandise — and will include products tied to the single as well as a photo zone.
Available items include postcards, photo cards and keyrings, which contain images from the single. Products featuring GIGI — including plush dolls, key chains, bags and accessories — will also be on sale.
Cube Entertainment plans to open additional pop-up locations in China's Guangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Nanjing starting Sept. 19, followed by Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 25.
Yuqi launched her solo career with “Yuq1” 2024 almost six years after debuting as a member of i-dle, then (G)I-DLE, in 2018. The group is known for its hits “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).
Yuqi has also been flaunting her music production skills as part of the quintet. She took part in producing the band's songs "i'M The Trend" (2020), "Lost" (2021), "Giant" (2021) and "Liar" (2022).
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)