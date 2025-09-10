 aespa to appear on 'Good Morning America' to promote new EP 'Rich Man'
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 11:56
Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group aespa will appear on ABC’s flagship morning program “Good Morning America” (1975-) on Friday, followed by a recording for Fox TV’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (2022-) stepping up its global promotions with its new EP “Rich Man.”
 
This marks aespa’s third time on “Good Morning America.” The group will also meet U.S. audiences on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” hosted by the celebrated artist who has achieved the “grand slam” of American entertainment by winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.  
 

aespa is set to showcase a live performance of the title track “Rich Man” from the EP and join a talk segment on the show.
 
Released last Friday, “Rich Man” has racked up over 1.11 million preorders, putting aespa on track for its seventh consecutive million-seller, according to its agency SM Entertainment.
 
It also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 14 regions, claimed first place on China’s QQ Music album sales and digital charts with platinum certification and reached No. 1 across multiple Tencent and Kugou Music charts. In Japan, the album hit No. 1 on AWA’s real-time rising chart.
 
British daily The Times praised the release, giving it a rare top score of three out of three in its album review. The paper highlighted the group’s confident delivery and inventive production, pointing to details such as the whistling hook in “Drift” and the playful chorus of “Bubble.”
 
aespa will also connect with fans through a large-scale arena tour across Asia, starting in Fukuoka between Oct. 4 to 5, and moving on to Tokyo between Oct. 11 to 12, Aichi on Oct. 18 to 19, back to Tokyo on Nov. 8 and 9, Bangkok between Nov. 15 to 16 and Osaka between Nov. 26 to 27.
 
The quartet — Winter, Karina, Ningning and Giselle — is known for hits like “Black Mamba” (2020), “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Supernova” (2024). aespa has become associated with the term “iron taste,” referencing its edgy, futuristic concepts and industrial musical style.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
