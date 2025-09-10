'Love Untangled' hits No. 1 on Netflix non-English movies chart
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 10:17
The Korean romantic film "Love Untangled" has climbed to the top of Netflix's weekly non-English movies chart, the streaming giant said Wednesday.
Premiering on Aug. 29, the film jumped from its initial No. 3 debut to the top, garnering 8.2 million views for the week ending on Sept. 7. It significantly outpaced the runner-up, the German erotic thriller film "Fall For Me," which logged 5.4 million views.
The Netflix original, "Love Untangled," follows the story of Se-ri (Shin Eun-soo), a lovestruck 19-year-old who is determined to straighten her perpetually frizzy hair. Her goal is to perfect her appearance before making a confession to her high school crush, Kim Hyun (Cha Woo-min).
Among non-English shows, three Korean programs landed in the top 10, with "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty," "Beyond the Bar" and "Queen Mantis" ranking second, third and seventh, respectively.
