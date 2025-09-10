Netflix film 'The Great Flood,' starring Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, to be released Dec. 19
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 11:44
LIM JEONG-WON
Netflix film “The Great Flood” unveiled its teaser poster on Wednesday ahead of its release on Dec. 19.
Starring Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo, the sci-fi disaster blockbuster follows the final day of Earth after a catastrophic flood, where survivors trapped inside a submerged apartment fight for humanity’s last hope.
The film was invited to the “Korean Cinema Today – Special Premiere” section at the 30th Busan International Film Festival.
The teaser poster shows a massive apartment complex completely underwater. Amid faint light filtering through the water, the image of an adult and a child holding each other raises questions about their fate.
Director Kim Byung-woo, known for “The Terror Live” (2013) and “Take Point” (2018), took the megaphone for “The Great Flood.”
“This film doesn’t end with disaster,” Kim said in a press release. “The first thought was to start with disaster as a genre and build a story that could be both simple and complex.”
Kim Da-mi debuted through a titular role in the action-mystery film "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" (2018). She subsequently catapulted to fame and starred in drama series such as "Itaewon Class" (2020) and "Our Beloved Summer" (2021-22).
Park is best known for his roles in Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-) and “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (2022). Before “Squid Game,” Park was mostly in theater and gained recognition among the public for his performance in tvN’s drama series “Prison Playbook” (2017-18).
