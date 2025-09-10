Singer Kim Jong-kook joins G-Dragon at Galaxy Corporation
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:21
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook will join singer G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation, the company said Wednesday.
"We are very pleased to open up a new AI 'entertech' era with Kim Jong-kook, who has established a successful career as both a singer and entertainer," said Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho.
The company has been promoting itself as an "entertech" company — merging both the entertainment and technology industries — with an aim to use the latest technology for content in the entertainment industry.
Kim will prepare for a new album and concert to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut, according to Galaxy Corporation.
Kim debuted as part of pop trio Turbo in 1995 and has since expanded his career to appearances in various entertainment shows, including “Family Outing” (2008-2010) and “Running Man” (2010-). Kim also started his own comedic YouTube channel focusing on exercise content, “Gym Jong Kook,” in June 2021.
He recently married a noncelebrity on Sept. 5.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)