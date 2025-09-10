 Singer Kim Jong-kook joins G-Dragon at Galaxy Corporation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Singer Kim Jong-kook joins G-Dragon at Galaxy Corporation

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:21
Singer and Entertainer Kim Jong-kook [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Singer and Entertainer Kim Jong-kook [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook will join singer G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation, the company said Wednesday.
 
"We are very pleased to open up a new AI 'entertech' era with Kim Jong-kook, who has established a successful career as both a singer and entertainer," said Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho.
 

Related Article

 
The company has been promoting itself as an "entertech" company — merging both the entertainment and technology industries — with an aim to use the latest technology for content in the entertainment industry.
 
Kim will prepare for a new album and concert to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut, according to Galaxy Corporation. 
 
Kim debuted as part of pop trio Turbo in 1995 and has since expanded his career to appearances in various entertainment shows, including “Family Outing” (2008-2010) and “Running Man” (2010-). Kim also started his own comedic YouTube channel focusing on exercise content, “Gym Jong Kook,” in June 2021.
 
He recently married a noncelebrity on Sept. 5.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Kim Jong-kook G-Dragon Galaxy Corporation

More in Television

Singer Kim Jong-kook joins G-Dragon at Galaxy Corporation

YouTuber 'Great Library' died of brain hemorrhage, ex-wife says

JoongAng Group, Naver to jointly operate new media broadcasting rights for Olympics, FIFA World Cup

Ojo Gang's Ibuki to not appear in 'World of Street Woman Fighter' Busan concert

Actor Song Ha-yoon faces renewed school violence allegations

Related Stories

G-Dragon will release next album under his famed stage name

Big Bang theory: G-Dragon appointed as visiting professor at KAIST

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

G-Dragon announces more shows as part of "Übermensch" tour

G-Dragon's music to be beamed into space
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)