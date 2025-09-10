 YouTuber 'Great Library' died of brain hemorrhage, ex-wife says
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 10:52
YouTuber ″Great Library,″ whose real name is Na Dong-hyeon [YONHAP]

The cause of death of later YouTuber "Great Library," whose real name is Na Dong-hyeon, is a brain hemorrhage, revealed by his ex-wife, YouTuber "Yum-cast" on Tuesday.
 
“There are stories circulating that are not true,” said Yum-cast, whose real name is Lee Chae-won, in a YouTube livestream Tuesday night. “I want to clarify certain points so no further misunderstandings cause pain. An autopsy was conducted to avoid any lingering doubts, and it confirmed that the cause of death was a brain hemorrhage.”
 

She explained that Na had recently mentioned slightly elevated blood pressure and the need to take medication.  
 
“But since he had no chronic headaches and nothing unusual appeared in his health checkup two years ago, he did not undergo an MRA [magnetic resonance angiography] scan, so the aneurysm was not detected,” she said.
 
Lee added that Na’s father had died of cirrhosis, stressing, “Rumors about hereditary heart disease in his family are completely untrue.”
 
Na was found dead at his home in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Saturday after a friend reported being unable to contact him. Police found him dead upon arrival.
 
On Monday, the National Forensic Service completed an autopsy and gave an initial verbal opinion that “there were no signs of foul play.”
 
Lee also addressed rumors about herself.  
 
“At the request of my ex-husband’s younger sister, my name was listed as chief mourner,” she said. “The claims that I did so for money are deeply hurtful.”
 
She clarified details about their past marriage: “It was Na’s first marriage and my second. I had one son. I purchased our newlywed home, and we split living expenses equally. When we divorced, there was no division of property — each of us kept what we had earned.
 
“It still feels unreal to have parted so suddenly,” she said. “Na lived happily with his beloved family, friends and fans until the end. Please do not worry too much and instead remember him with fond memories.”
 
The funeral was held Tuesday morning at Konkuk University Medical Center in Hwayang-dong, Gwangjin District, with Lee attending as a chief mourner.
 
Na, who had 1.44 million subscribers, was a pioneer in Korea’s game streaming scene. He married Lee in 2015, but the couple divorced after eight years.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
