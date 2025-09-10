ICE officers at dawn
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 23:28
Staff arrive for work at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, on Sept. 10, where workers from the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site are being held. [YONHAP]
Staff arrive for work at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, on Sept. 10, where workers from the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site are being held after an immigration raid. Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the same day that a chartered flight meant to bring the detained Koreans home was delayed due to U.S. circumstances.
