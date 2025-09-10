Korean trade delegation heads back home after working-level talks in Washington

A Korean delegation concluded working-level trade talks with U.S. officials in Washington this week, sources said Tuesday, as Seoul and Washington are trying to flesh out a broad-brush trade deal struck in late July.The delegation arrived in Washington late Sunday and held talks with officials from the Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Monday. It marked the first bilateral working-level talks since Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump held a summit in Washington on Aug. 25.The two sides were said to have focused on working out specifics of Korea's plan to invest $350 billion in the United States as part of the framework deal announced on July 30.The specifics concern how to proceed with Korea's investment projects and how to share the profits from the investment schemes, among other issues.U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that 90 percent of profits from Korea's investment in the U.S. would go to the American people — a claim that Seoul officials balked at.Under the deal, the Trump administration agreed to lower "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea to 15 percent from the proposed 25 percent in exchange for Seoul's massive investment pledge and other commitments.During a meeting with the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club in Seoul on Tuesday, Kim Yong-beom, Korea's director of national policy, hinted at difficulties in reaching a consensus with the U.S. over investment plans."We are at an impasse," he said, raising concerns that trade talks between the two countries could be prolonged.Korea's trade delegation returned home on Tuesday. The delegation included Park Jung-sung, deputy minister for international trade and investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Yonhap