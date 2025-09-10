 Korea University presents SK Global Scholarships to international students
Korea University presents SK Global Scholarships to international students

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:37 Updated: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:42
Korea University campus Seongbuk District, northern Seoul [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Korea University presented the SK Global Scholarship to international students studying engineering and AI on Tuesday.
 
The school announced that it held a scholarship award ceremony at its campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, for students who will receive the scholarship, which covers full tuition for four semesters, a four-week Korean language training fee, round-trip airfare and a monthly stipend.
 

The SK Global Scholarship was first launched in September 2024, but was only offered to students from 19 Eastern European countries. The scholarship now covers students from 32 nations, including Malaysia, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.
 
The scholarship is open to students who wish to pursue a master's degree in the fields of electrical and electronic engineering, information technology and AI.
 
“Korea University will be trying its utmost to support international students to help them become researchers or leaders who bring a positive influence on society on top of achieving academic success,” said Oh Min-gyu, head of the university's Office of Graduate School Innovation.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
