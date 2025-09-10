Kim says North Korea's 'absolute' status cannot be reversed on founding day

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his commitment to adhering to the country's nuclear weapons program in a speech marking the national foundation day, according to the North's state media Wednesday."The cause of building a powerful country [...] is being reviewed proudly now that our state has attained a remarkable status," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying in a speech at a national founding day ceremony held the previous day at Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.On Tuesday, North Korea marked the 77th anniversary of the country's founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il-sung, in the communist northern part of the Korean Peninsula.The North Korean leader did not directly mention nuclear weapons, but his reference to a "remarkable status" apparently alluded to the country's nuclear and missile arsenal."Now no one, by whatever means, can do harm to the absolute status and security of our state, and no force can reverse the powerful current towards an era of prosperity, which we have created by ourselves," Kim proclaimed.His remarks align with the country's earlier stance that it will never give up its nuclear weapons program."The truth is that socialism we chose is the one and only right road," Kim said, claiming the country has established a powerful political system and built great national strength."We will not allow the destiny of our country to be left to any foreign forces' devices," he said.Kim again acknowledged North Korean troops dispatched to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, mentioning them in his speech alongside other nationals."I extend a warm militant salute to the generals, officers and soldiers of our army, who have been dispatched for overseas military operations," Kim noted.Yonhap