North Korea opens new two-story beer pub in Rason in bid to attract tourism
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 10:55
North Korea has opened a large new pub called the Tumen River Beer House in Rason, a key land gateway to Russia, the state-run Korean Central Television (KCTV) reported.
Korean Central Television (KCTV) recently reported that a new Tumen River Beer House has been built and opened in Rason. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally guided the effort to establish beer houses "as fine as Pyongyang’s Taedonggang Beer Hall" in every provincial capital, providing detailed instructions on construction and operations, the report said.
Photos released by KCTV show a giant Tumen River Beer sculpture outside the two-story building. The exterior windows are designed to resemble overflowing beer mugs, while the interior includes tables for small groups as well as banquet spaces for dozens of people.
KCTV said the pub is supplied by Rason’s Ryongseong General Processing Plant, which produces a variety of beers. Among them, Tumen River 11, brewed locally, is reportedly already exported to Russia’s Far East and enjoys some recognition there.
The opening of the large pub in Rason appears to be part of Kim’s push for regional development and an effort to attract Russian tourists.
Since Pyongyang signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Moscow last year, North Korea has been expanding infrastructure in the Tumen River region bordering Russia, with expectations of increased cross-border exchanges.
Until now, the only link across the Tumen River was a rail bridge connecting North Korea’s Tumen River Station and Russia’s Khasan Station, with no bridge for vehicles. But last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a new road bridge across the river is scheduled to open next year.
