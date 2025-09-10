PPP floor leader slams first 100 days of Lee's presidency

President Lee rhetorically focuses on 'persons,' 'economy' during first 100 days in office

Flight to repatriate Koreans detained in Georgia plant raid unexpectedly delayed

Related Stories

Trump says he wants to be the next pope

Trump touts his accomplishments at 100 days but at times falls short on the facts

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

DP presidential candidate roasted over careless coffee comment

Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments