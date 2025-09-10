President Lee rhetorically focuses on 'persons,' 'economy' during first 100 days in office
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 17:56
“Can we really treat a person's life as something so trivial?” asked President Lee Jae Myung during a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 2. His mention of 'person' wasn't so surprising. It was the second-most frequently used word by the president during his 100 days in office.
As he marks his 100th day in office on Thursday, Lee has leaned heavily on one word in particular in public remarks: “person." He used the term 230 times, second only to “citizens,” which appeared 416 times as his usual way of addressing the public.
The JoongAng Ilbo, in cooperation with Yoon Ho-young, a professor at Ewha Women's University’s School of Communication and Media, analyzed 70 of Lee’s official remarks and 10 speeches and congratulatory messages between June 4, his inauguration day, and Sept. 4.
The review showed that Lee most often used “person” in connection with words such as “life,” mentioned 22 times, “concern,” 15 times, and “best effort,” six times.
The pattern reflects his focus since taking office on what he has called a "war against industrial accidents" on July 5. On that day, Lee convened an unscheduled Saturday Cabinet meeting and declared, “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about industrial accident measures before.”
He then directed ministers to address the issue, saying, “Korea has the highest rate of industrial accidents and deaths in the world. Please compile every possible measure, including legislative changes if necessary, and report back.”
Since then, he has escalated his rhetoric. On Jul. 17, he vowed to break what he called “the disgrace of having the highest rate of industrial accidents among OECD [Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development] countries" under this government.
On Jul. 28, he said accidents in the same workplace amounted to “murder by willful negligence.” On Aug. 6, he ordered officials to "find every legal measure possible [against Posco E&C] such as revoking construction licenses and banning public tenders” after at least four workers died at the company's sites this year.
At a Sept. 2 Cabinet meeting, Lee pushed back at claims that strict oversight was harming the construction sector.
“Some argue that inspections and prevention of industrial accidents are killing the industry. How does that make sense? Are we supposed to stimulate the sector by condoning illegality and inhumane conditions?” he said.
Focus on the economy
The third most frequently used word was “economy,” which appeared 145 times. That emphasis signals Lee’s pragmatic centrism, which he displayed early in his term. He often paired it with terms such as “growth,” 102 mentions, “industry,” 82 mentions, “livelihood,” 49 mentions, and “recovery,” 50 mentions.
In fact, his first on-site visit as president was to the Korea Exchange on Jun. 11, followed two days later by a meeting with the heads of six major business groups. At a Jul. 3 press conference marking his first 30 days, he assessed, “If there’s one area where things seem to be going well, it’s the stock market.”
By Tuesday, his 98th day in office, Lee had chaired 14 economic and livelihood-related meetings, in addition to Cabinet gatherings. After focusing on tariff negotiations with Washington for a period, he shifted back to messages on everyday economic recovery following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which took place on Aug. 25.
Government-led strategy
Lee also frequently invoked “government,” which he used 141 times, and “nation,” which he used 132 times. Analysts say this reflects his advocacy of state-led growth.
On Jun. 6, just two days after taking office, he appointed Ha Joon-kyung, a Hanyang University professor who has argued for active fiscal policy, as his first senior secretary for economic affairs.
At a Jul. 5 Cabinet meeting, Lee pushed through his administration’s first supplementary budget, which included a 13 trillion won ($9.4 billion) consumer voucher program aimed at stimulating demand. He has also pursued an aggressive approach to artificial intelligence (AI), fulfilling his campaign pledge of a 100 trillion won investment and establishing a national AI strategy committee on Monday to pursue what he called a goal of “becoming the global top three" leader in AI.
Making public servants accountable
Lee often coupled the term “public servant,” which he used 78 times, with “responsibility,” which he used 49 times. On Jun. 9, five days into his presidency, he told officials at the second emergency economic task force meeting, “Every hour we use is worth 52 million hours [for the country].”
At a Jul. 24 meeting with senior aides, he warned against undermining morale: “Do not use audits as a pretext to harass diligent public servants and undermine their will to work.”
At a Jul. 31 workshop for senior officials, he likened public officials to “little gods” and cautioned against complacency: “We must guard against public servants who settle into unproductive posts and shirk their responsibility and courage to serve citizens.”
Foreign policy
The president frequently used the terms “relations,” 87 mentions, “development,” 84 mentions, and “both countries,” 78 mentions. These reflected the administration’s early focus on trade negotiations with the Trump administration.
On Jul. 31, Seoul finalized a broad tariff deal with Washington by leveraging a $350 billion investment fund, including a fund for the MASGA, or "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again," initiative.
A U.S.-Korea summit on Aug. 25 took place against last-minute turbulence, after Trump posted online that Korea looks like it is going through a "purge or revolution." Bloomberg later reported that Lee’s efforts to win Trump’s favor had paid off.
Unexpected challenges also surfaced. On Sept. 4, U.S. immigration authorities raided a LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site in Georgia, detaining some 300 Koreans. After completing negotiations with Washington on Sunday, Lee said at the Tuesday Cabinet meeting, “I hope there will never again be such unfair interference with our citizens and companies, who are contributing to the shared development of both countries.”
Business, law and democracy
Lee used the word “corporate” 76 times as he pressed ahead with measures to address unfair practices in the industry and labor law reforms. He pushed through amendments to the Commercial Act, despite opposition from business circles, as well as the "Yellow Envelope Bill," which expands labor union protections.
The term “democracy” appeared 97 times and often alongside “citizens.” At the IPSA World Congress of Political Science in Seoul on Jul. 13, Lee said, “As the people of Korea have proven, the only way to overcome threats to democracy is through more democracy.”
His administration has also branded itself as "a government of popular sovereignty." On Aug. 15, the government held a symbolic "people’s appointment ceremony” at Gwanghwamun Square.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
