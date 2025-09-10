Explosion at military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, injures eight
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:29
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Eight people were injured in an explosion at a military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m.
Two have been severely injured, according to reports.
The military is investigating the cause of the incident based on reports that a training bomb exploded.
