Ex-pro baseball player arrested on domestic violence charges just one month after prison release
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 11:28
A former professional baseball player in his 30s, who is also an internet streamer and known to be a member of a Busan-based organized crime ring, was arrested on domestic violence charges just a month after being released from prison.
According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday, the Busan District Court issued an arrest warrant for the man on charges of inflicting injury under the Act on the Punishment of Violent Acts, and determined him a flight risk.
The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday around 5 a.m. for allegedly assaulting his wife at their home in Busan and causing injuries, including bone fractures.
“The suspect has been reported multiple times in the past for domestic violence,” a police official said.
The suspect previously played for a professional baseball team but retired after his criminal record came to light. He later joined a local crime syndicate in Busan and began working as an internet streamer.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
