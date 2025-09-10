Flight carrying Koreans detained in Georgia ICE raid to depart U.S. on Thursday
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 08:49
More than 300 Koreans detained by U.S. authorities at a battery plant in Georgia are expected to leave on a chartered flight at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, which is 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Korea.
The group will be transported from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Folkston, southern Georgia, to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about 428 kilometers (265 miles) away, to board the flight, according to diplomatic sources.
They are expected to return under the status of voluntary departure, though it has not been confirmed whether all detainees chose that option.
