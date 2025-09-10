 Flight carrying Koreans detained in Georgia ICE raid to depart U.S. on Thursday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Flight carrying Koreans detained in Georgia ICE raid to depart U.S. on Thursday

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 08:49
Detainees held at a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Folkston, Georgia, are seen on Sept. 8. [YONHAP]

Detainees held at a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Folkston, Georgia, are seen on Sept. 8. [YONHAP]

 
More than 300 Koreans detained by U.S. authorities at a battery plant in Georgia are expected to leave on a chartered flight at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, which is 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Korea.
 
The group will be transported from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Folkston, southern Georgia, to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about 428 kilometers (265 miles) away, to board the flight, according to diplomatic sources.
 

Related Article

 
They are expected to return under the status of voluntary departure, though it has not been confirmed whether all detainees chose that option.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea ICE Georgia detainees return battery

More in Social Affairs

YouTuber 'Great Library' died of brain hemorrhage, ex-wife says

Flight carrying Koreans detained in Georgia ICE raid to depart U.S. on Thursday

Solo diners are on the rise, but restaurants still say 'no soup for you'

'I decided my child's sex over the phone': Why parents are leaving Korea to get IVF

Covid wave could last through September and spike during Chuseok, health authorities worry

Related Stories

Korean nationals detained in U.S. ICE raid to return home on chartered flight

SK Innovation to expand battery plant in Georgia

Trump calls workers arrested at Korean plant site 'illegal aliens'

LG Energy worker killed by forklift at battery plant in Georgia

Release of detained Koreans in Georgia secured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)