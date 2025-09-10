 Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says
Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:15 Updated: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:30
[JOONGANG ILBO]

The chartered flight initially set to fly detained Korean workers from the United States to Korea is "facing difficulty meeting the Sept. 10 departure date," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
 
"The departure has been delayed due to issues regarding the U.S. side," according to a Foreign Ministry official. No details of the reason or a later schedule were revealed.
 

"We will keep our cooperation with the United States to resume the departure as soon as possible," said the ministry, adding that it will notify the press of any other changes.
 
Some 300 Korean nationals remain under detention at the Folkston Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Georgia, after U.S. officials took them in on Sept. 4.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Georgia ICE United States

