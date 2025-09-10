'Highway' takes on new meaning after patrol officer dismissed for on-duty meth use
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:07
A highway patrol officer spent three months driving the nation’s expressways high on methamphetamine, issuing tickets and handling crashes before the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) dismissed him, according to data released Wednesday.
The officer, aged 32, purchased 0.6 to 1.2 grams (0.02 to 0.04 ounces) of methamphetamine on 12 occasions between Jan. 5 and April 17 at prices ranging from 440,000 won ($317) to 780,000 won per purchase, according to data Rep. Yeom Tae-young of the Democratic Party (DP) received from the state-run corporation.
The worker, an employee at KEC's regional branch, injected the drug at home and in motels, prosecutors said. Authorities indicted the officer in May on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
The KEC convened a disciplinary committee in May and dismissed the worker. The officer admitted to all charges during both the police investigation and the committee hearing.
Patrolling the 'high' way
The officer’s drug use overlapped with their official duties. On Jan. 5, the first day the officer used meth, as far as police have determined, he began a morning patrol shift at 6 a.m. The worker rode in a safety patrol car with a partner, a role that involves about eight hours of highway driving.
Patrol officers are tasked with responding to accidents, monitoring traffic violations, removing roadkill and debris, inspecting infrastructure, and assisting with emergency towing.
Patrol logs show that during the months of drug use, the officer continued to issue citations for traffic violations such as overloaded trucks and broken taillights.
Police notified the corporation on April 21 that the officer was under investigation; however, records show that the officer continued to work patrol shifts until April 25.
Even after being detained by police, the officer tried to submit a resignation through an acquaintance to leave the company voluntarily. The corporation began disciplinary proceedings only after prosecutors indicted the worker.
The company defended its actions, saying police asked it not to intervene before making an arrest.
“We considered disciplinary action after receiving the police request, but investigators asked us to maintain a natural atmosphere because they feared flight risk,” a corporation official said. “When the worker tried to resign, we immediately informed the police and responded actively.”
'Regular drug and alcohol testing needed'
Rep. Yeom said the case highlighted gaps in the system.
“Highway patrol officers carry out duties directly tied to the lives and safety of the public, so management of drug and alcohol use must be rigorous," he said.
“The government needs to establish effective measures such as regular drug tests and mandatory alcohol checks before shifts," Yeom added.
Concerns about the safety of patrol officers have already reached the National Assembly. At last year’s parliamentary audit, lawmakers noted that one patrol officer had died and 16 had been injured between January 2019 and October 2024 while responding to roadside incidents.
The KEC argued that patrol staff lacked the legal authority to carry out their tasks and requested legislative backing.
Lawmakers, mainly from the liberal DP, have since introduced several amendments to the Road Act and the Road Traffic Act. But the bills remain stuck in committee.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA JUN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)