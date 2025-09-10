Man in his 30s dies after falling from Incheon Bridge
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:30
A man in his 30s died after falling from Incheon Bridge, authorities said Wednesday.
The Incheon Coast Guard received a report at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday that a person had fallen from the bridge. Officers who contacted the bridge control center confirmed that the man’s car was parked near one of the main towers.
The Coast Guard deployed patrol vessels and rescue boats and located the man at 3:54 p.m. in nearby waters.
He showed no signs of breathing or pulse, and emergency responders transported him to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead. Authorities confirmed that the man parked his vehicle on the shoulder before the fall.
His death marked the 79th fatal fall from Incheon Bridge since it was constructed in 2009.
In an attempt to curb fatal falls, 1,500 plastic barrels were installed on the shoulders of Incheon Bridge in November 2022 to block cars from parking. However, agencies raised concerns that the barrels limited emergency access, and the operator removed all of them in phases through last month.
Despite the removal of the barrels, authorities have yet to make progress on a more fundamental safety measure, such as the installation of fall-prevention barriers. That plan has stalled for nearly two years.
The Coast Guard is planning to investigate the circumstances of the fatal incident in detail.
“We confirmed that the driver of the vehicle and the victim were the same person,” a Coast Guard official said. “We found no sign of foul play.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
