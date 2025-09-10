 Musical theater star apologizes for unregistered talent agency operations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Musical theater star apologizes for unregistered talent agency operations

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:07
Musical actor Ok Joo-hyun speaks to the press about musical ″Mata Hari″ at LG Signature Hall in western Seoul in 2024. [EMK MUSICAL COMPANY]

Musical actor Ok Joo-hyun speaks to the press about musical ″Mata Hari″ at LG Signature Hall in western Seoul in 2024. [EMK MUSICAL COMPANY]

 
Musical theater star Ok Joo-hyun has been found to have operated talent agencies for years without proper registration.
 
Local news outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported on Wednesday that Ok’s current agency, TOI Entertainment, is not registered as a pop culture and arts planning business as required by law. Her other one-person agency, Title Role, was also found to be unregistered.
 

Related Article

The report found fellow actor Lee Ji-hye, also signed under TOI Entertainment, to be listed as an auditor for Title Role.
 
Korean law mandates that corporations and businesses with more than one employee in the entertainment industry that fail to register as pop culture and arts planning businesses are subject to criminal penalties, including up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,400). Any business activities conducted without registration may result in the suspension of operations.
 
TOI Entertainment and Title Role followed up with a joint statement the same day, apologizing for their failure to complete the proper business registrations.
 
“However, we want to stress that we never intended to evade legal procedures, nor did we operate the companies illegally,” the statement read.
 
The two agencies explained that an “administrative error” occurred while preparing for the registrations three years ago.
 
“We are currently identifying the cause and will immediately move forward with the supplementary procedures […] We will take this incident as an opportunity to strengthen our administrative oversight and do our best to maintain public trust.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ok joo-hyun musical agency

More in Social Affairs

Explosion at military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, injures eight

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Musical theater star apologizes for unregistered talent agency operations

Samsung chief's son to begin military service in rare move for family

Man in his 30s dies after falling from Incheon Bridge

Related Stories

Musical actor Nam Kyung-joo weighs in on musical casting conundrum

[THINK ENGLISH] 레스토랑 '주옥', 이번엔 뉴욕에서 넥스트 레벨 한식 선보인다

Musical actors voice their opinion on unfair casting debate surrounding Ock Joo-hyun

MBC anchor Im Hyun-joo fights against her online trolls

'Wicked' is making its comeback to Korean soil after 5 years
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)