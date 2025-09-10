Police apprehend fourth Chinese national who illegally entered Jeju Island by rubber motorboat
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 13:03
A fourth Chinese national who illegally entered Jeju Island by rubber motorboat from China has been apprehended, authorities said Wednesday.
The man in his 30s was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of violating Article 12 of the Immigration Act, which requires foreign nationals to undergo proper entry inspection, according to the Jeju Coast Guard and Seogwipo Police.
The man reportedly turned himself in at the Seogwipo Police Precinct as authorities closed in on the group. He told investigators that he surrendered because he was "afraid of being punished."
The day before, at around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, another Chinese man in his 30s who had entered Korea illegally and a fellow Chinese national accused of helping him evade capture were found at a residence in Yeon-dong, Jeju City. The Jeju Coast Guard said the arrests were made after tracking the suspects through CCTV footage in and around Yongsu Port in Hangyeong-myeon, where the boat is believed to have moored.
Earlier, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was apprehended at a guesthouse in Seogwipo. He told police he had crossed the sea with six others in search of work.
The group is believed to have departed from Nantong, China, at around 6 p.m. Sunday and sailed approximately 460 kilometers across the East China Sea before arriving on the coast of Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju City, early Monday morning.
A resident exercising near the shore in Yongsu-ri reported an unidentified rubber boat to authorities at 7:56 a.m. Monday. Another resident followed up with a second report. No passengers were found onboard at the time of discovery.
Inside the boat, the Coast Guard found six life jackets, four raincoats, multiple fuel containers, bread labeled in Chinese, emergency rations resembling military supplies, two mounted fishing rods and a 90-horsepower Honda outboard motor. The vessel was also equipped with a mid- to long-range GPS navigation device beside the central control lever.
The fuel included nine 20-liter (40 lb) khaki jerricans, one 55-liter red container, one 25-liter red container, and an additional white container.
The Jeju Coast Guard is collaborating with China's coast guard to locate the remaining three individuals believed to be still hiding on the island.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI CHOONG-IL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)