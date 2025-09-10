President Lee to address Georgia detention, prosecutorial reform in Thursday address
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 20:11
President Lee Jae Myung will hold a press conference on Thursday to mark his first 100 days in office.
It will be his second press briefing since inauguration, and he is expected to outline plans for the economy and people’s livelihoods while also addressing recent issues including the detention of Korean workers in Georgia and prosecution reform. The briefing comes 70 days after his first press conference on July 3, the 30th day of his presidency.
During the event, Lee may also announce whether the government will maintain the current 5 billion won ($3.6 million) threshold for the capital gains tax on large shareholders, a matter that has caused friction between the administration and the ruling party.
Lee Kyu-youn, the presidential public communications secretary, told reporters Wednesday that the president will hold a 90-minute press conference starting at 10 a.m. under the slogan “100 Days of Recovery, Growth for the Future.”
Questions will be taken in three categories: economy and livelihoods, politics, diplomacy and security, and society and culture. The event will allow for open questions from the media although the presidential office said questioners may be chosen randomly due to time constraints.
With the Kospi hitting an all-time intraday high of 3,317.77 Wednesday, attention is focused on whether Lee will clarify the government’s stance on the capital gains tax. The tax reform plan announced on July 31 included tightening the threshold from 5 billion won to 1 billion won, sparking a stock market downturn and pushback from the Democratic Party.
The presidential office is now leaning toward keeping the current 5 billion won threshold. “There is a consensus that we need to boost the stock market in September,” a presidential aide said. “The president will give a clear answer on the matter.”
Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom also said on Tuesday that the impact of the threshold change on capital markets had been “clearly revealed,” suggesting the government was reconsidering the initial plan.
Lee is also expected to comment on other pending issues, including the delay in the repatriation of Korean workers detained at a plant in Georgia, unresolved tariff negotiations with Washington following the bilateral summit and his stance on abolishing the supplementary investigative powers of prosecutors after the separation of investigation and indictment.
Lee attended a policy briefing on the National Growth Fund on Wednesday at the Front1 startup support center in Mapo District, western Seoul.
The president announced that the government will expand the fund’s size from the originally planned 100 trillion won to 150 trillion won. “This will reinvigorate our industries and lay the groundwork for Korea’s future, built together by the public, the government and businesses,” Lee said.
Lee added that the government will overhaul support methods to channel large scale, long term investment into key industries and projects.
“At a time of growing trade barriers and uncertainty in global commerce, major economies like the United States and China are expanding national investment in strategic high-tech industries,” Lee said. "This is nothing short of a war without gunfire.”
“Korea now faces a turning point: whether to continue years of low growth or to leap forward as a new advanced economy,” Lee said. “National unity is crucial for our country to make another leap forward.”
