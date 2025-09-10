 Samsung chief's son to begin military service in rare move for family
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Samsung chief's son to begin military service in rare move for family

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:35
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong departs for the United States from Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 24. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong departs for the United States from Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 24. [NEWS1]

 
Lee Ji-ho, the eldest son of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, has renounced his U.S. nationality and will begin his mandatory military service as a naval officer candidate this month.
 
Born in the United States in 2000, Lee held dual citizenship. He graduated from high school in Canada and enrolled at Sciences Po in Paris. He was most recently studying in the United States as an exchange student.
 
“Ji-ho has renounced his U.S. citizenship to fulfill his duty to national defense,” Samsung Electronics said in a statement.
 
Lee, aged 25, will enlist on Monday and serve in the Navy for a total of 39 months, including training. After enlisting, he will undergo an 11-week officer candidate course at the Republic of Korea Naval Academy in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, which includes training in military drills, combat techniques and leadership. He is expected to be commissioned as a second lieutenant on Dec. 1.
 

Related Article

While his military service had been deferred while he studied abroad, he recently chose to enlist and now holds only Korean citizenship.
 
It is rare for a member of the Samsung family to serve in the military, making Lee’s decision noteworthy. The move is being seen as a signal of social responsibility, rather than a succession play within Samsung.
 
“Many dual citizens are exempt from military service or choose to serve as enlisted soldiers, which entails a shorter service period than for officers,” said a business industry source. “Ji-ho chose the officer route, which involves serving more than twice as long.”
 
Executive Chairman Lee already stated that he "does not plan to pass down management control of the company to his children."


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-yong Samsung Electronics Lee Ji-ho Navy

More in Social Affairs

Explosion at military base in Paju, Gyeonggi, injures eight

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Musical theater star apologizes for unregistered talent agency operations

Samsung chief's son to begin military service in rare move for family

Man in his 30s dies after falling from Incheon Bridge

Related Stories

Plane sailing

Lee Jae-yong has the most valuable portfolio in Korea

Vietnamese prime minister asks Samsung to open a chip plant

[News In Focus] Working after doing time isn't easy for Korean tycoons

Jailed Lee vows to support Samsung compliance committee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)