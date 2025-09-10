The age of YouTube dominance…

On Sept. 7, Democratic Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-eon, son-in-law of the late President Roh Moo-hyun, criticized broadcaster Kim Eo-jun, warning that “YouTube power is wielding political power.” His remarks reflected unease over the growing sway of online fandom politics within the party. The concern is not limited to the Democratic Party. In the opposition People Power Party, far-right YouTuber Jeon Han-gil, a former cram school instructor, has also emerged as a powerful voice during its leadership race, underscoring how digital platforms now shape Korea’s political dynamics. [PARK YONG-SEOK]