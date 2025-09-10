A dilemma for both Trump and Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The recent crackdown on undocumented workers at the Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia came as a surprise to many. Some in Korea view it as an unfair response to large-scale investment. But was it truly unexpected?Warning signs were visible. In October last year, the Korea Daily reported that Korean travelers arriving at Atlanta airport under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) were being denied entry. One man in his forties said he was visiting the South for three weeks, but immigration officers suspected his plans when they found he would be staying in a house known to host Hyundai workers. A local lawyer interviewed in the article offered blunt advice. “From the first meeting, U.S. officials stress the importance of employment visas. Attending business meetings is not an issue, but engaging in technical or engineering work is illegal. Once a company allows unauthorized workers inside a factory, it risks serious legal consequences.”More recently, reports have circulated that the Trump administration is expanding workplace inspections, seeing them as an efficient way to deport large numbers of undocumented immigrants. At the same battery plant, 65 American workers resigned. A union representative told the U.S. press, “We were doing our jobs well, but we were replaced by undocumented workers.”Korean companies may have assumed that, because they had avoided problems in the past, they would remain safe. But crackdowns on illegal immigration are a top priority for Trump. Could Washington overlook hundreds of workers violating visa terms at a flagship investment site? Fox News hailed the latest raid as a major victory.Attorney Lee Won-ki, licensed in California, Illinois and Washington, offered this explanation.“Investment is not a free pass. The United States applies immigration, labor and safety rules equally regardless of nationality or corporate scale. Workplace inspections focus on basics — verifying identity and work authorization at hiring, ensuring safety standards and observing wage and rest regulations. If even one link fails, construction or operations can be halted.”What about Korean engineers on short-term business visas?“Installation, production and maintenance are usually classified as work activities. If visa purposes do not match actual tasks, the site becomes a prime target for inspections.”There are also structural issues. Visa quotas have been debated in Congress for two decades without resolution. Ironically, matters worsened during the Biden administration. Lured by the Inflation Reduction Act’s generous subsidies and additional state-level incentives, Korean companies pledged and delivered tens of billions of dollars in semiconductor, battery and electric vehicle investments. Yet Washington never addressed visa policy. The only message was, “Hire Americans.”Now Trump is back. He pressures foreign firms to invest, while simultaneously cracking down on visa violations. The result is a dilemma on all sides.For Korean companies, fulfilling promises to hire Americans means completing factories. Building them requires a large number of skilled Korean specialists. Under the current visa system, this is impossible. The traditional, or hurry-up approach, now risks legal trouble.For Trump, revitalizing U.S. manufacturing also depends on factory construction. Yet given labor shortages and skills gaps, this is difficult without foreign engineers. Still, he cannot ignore illegal residency. Televised images of the raids broadcast worldwide highlight the contradiction between attracting foreign capital and enforcing immigration controls. Other governments and investors, watching closely, may announce large projects but delay actual spending. With Trump’s second term running until 2029, that is not a distant concern.One positive outcome is clarity. The problem is now visible to all. Former Ambassador to the United States Ahn Ho-young put it this way: “Even Americans, including President Trump himself, now seem to understand the issue. A system must be created to accommodate large-scale investment.”The challenge is to find a cool-headed, practical solution. That is where opportunity lies.