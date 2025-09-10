A summit after six years: The North Korea–China meeting and what follows

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to China for the 80th anniversary of China's victory in World War II marked the first summit between Beijing and Pyongyang in six years. It also completed the triangle of North Korea, China and Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have met frequently since taking office. Kim and Putin forged closer ties through Kim’s trip to the Russian Far East in September 2023 and Putin’s return visit to Pyongyang in June 2024. The latest meeting marked the first Kim–Xi summit since January 2019, which came a month before Kim’s failed Hanoi summit with the U.S. president.While there was no formal trilateral summit, the symbolism was powerful. North Korea, China, and Russia held consecutive bilateral meetings, ensuring the world took note. A widely circulated photo shows Kim and Putin standing alongside Xi during a military parade. The moment carried a resonance not unlike the trilateral summit held by South Korea, the United States and Japan at Camp David in August 2023.Several unusual aspects of the North Korea–China summit point to shifts in the three countries’ strategy. First, state media in both countries described their leaders without using the titles of Central Military Commission chairman, leaving Kim’s military authority unmentioned. Military officials were absent from Kim’s delegation. Instead, the group was led by Jo Yong-won, the organizational secretary for North Korea's ruling party; Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui; International Department Director Kim Song-nam and Economy Department chief Kim Tok-hun. This suggests that economic and diplomatic issues, rather than military affairs, were the priority.Second, China’s pledge of support for North Korea’s “socialist cause” was notable. In the past, Beijing referred to “socialist construction” or “economic development.” This broader term implies a willingness to engage across a wider range of cooperation.For the trilateral partnership to counterbalance Korea, the United States and Japan, economic strength is critical. China needs to revive growth after its pandemic slowdown. Russia must recover from the costs of the war in Ukraine. North Korea faces the urgent task of rebuilding its stagnant economy. Steps are already in place. Over the past four years, China and Russia have signed dozens of economic cooperation agreements. North Korea and Russia signed multiple accords in 2023 alone. In 2024, Pyongyang opened its borders to Russian tourists, lifting pandemic restrictions and creating opportunities for new economic exchanges. Both Beijing and Moscow are likely to pursue these commitments regardless of sanctions.Third, China has now formalized its distance from denuclearization. Signs of this approach have been visible for years. The 2023 China–Russia summit statement omitted the “dual suspension” formula — halting both North Korean provocations and South Korea-U.S. military exercises. The following year, the reference to “parallel tracks” — denuclearization alongside a U.S.–North Korea peace treaty — was also dropped. Instead, the language shifted to a “parties concerned” principle, urging Washington and Pyongyang to engage directly with each other. By May 2024, during the Korea–China–Japan summit, Beijing insisted on wording that emphasized “respecting each side’s position” on North Korea’s nuclear issue.North Korea declared itself an “irreversible nuclear state” in September 2022, enshrining its nuclear policy into law. By doing so, it made clear that denuclearization was no longer an option. China and Russia adjusted accordingly, and the United States has remained largely silent. The trilateral bloc will likely focus on strengthening economic capabilities to give substance to its partnership.For South Korea, the challenge is acute. Its leverage over Pyongyang continues to shrink. Yet the government still appears locked into old approaches premised on eventual denuclearization. The most recent South Korea–U.S. summit revealed little fresh thinking, instead highlighting Seoul’s willingness to support Washington’s broader strategy to counter China.Now is the time to read Washington’s intentions more closely. The key to progress on denuclearization may lie in how the United States positions itself. North Korea, China and Russia have all signaled their desire for renewed dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington. The question is whether President Lee Jae Myung’s administration can craft a strategy that not only aligns with allies but also actively fosters the conditions for such talks.