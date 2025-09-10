What prosecutorial reform could miss: The case for the public defense of suspects

The central aim of prosecutorial reform is to reduce the power of prosecutors, most notably by separating investigation and indictment. Early on, the very idea of splitting these roles was controversial. But after years under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which expanded prosecutorial authority to unprecedented levels, social consensus has shifted. There is now broad agreement that the power of prosecutors must be curbed.The government’s latest reorganization plan includes abolishing the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, creating a new Public Prosecution Service under the Ministry of Justice and establishing a Serious Crimes Investigation Agency under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. These measures follow bills introduced by the Democratic Party three months earlier to dismantle the current system and build separate institutions for prosecution and investigation. Yet, the changes would take effect one year after the bills are enacted, and contentious issues remain, including the scope of prosecutors’ supplementary investigations and the creation of a National Investigation Commission.The direction of reform appears sound. But there are important questions to weigh carefully, along with some overlooked issues. If the goal is a system of checks and balances that can uncover the truth while safeguarding human rights, further consideration is needed.A first point of contention is locating the new investigation agency under the Interior Ministry. In principle, investigation — discovering suspects and evidence — falls within the ministry’s remit over public safety. Yet making the ministry even larger and more powerful poses risks. The Serious Crimes Investigation Agency would handle corruption, economic offenses, crimes by public officials, election-related cases, defense procurement scandals, large-scale disasters and narcotics. With such wide-ranging authority, it could become as problematic as the defunct Central Investigation Department of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, or worse.The most sensitive issue is prosecutors’ authority to conduct supplementary investigations. Allowing prosecutors to step in directly could undermine police decisions to send forward cases recommending indictment in high-level corruption matters. Critics warn that prosecutors could expand their role, amassing staff and resources to resume direct investigations. Yet, in some circumstances, supplementary work is necessary. When a statute of limitations or a detention period is about to expire, prosecutors may need to test the reliability of testimony in person. Problems also arise when police drag their feet or conceal inquiries. In routine criminal cases that affect daily life, victims could be left behind. And in a trial-centered system, factual review becomes even more complex.Several alternatives have been floated. Some argue prosecutors should retain authority for limited supplementary investigations, while others suggest restricting them to supplementary questioning rather than investigative powers. Still, others propose exceptional allowances only when absolutely necessary. Ultimately, giving prosecutors direct control risks reviving the very concentration of power reform seeks to dismantle. Instead, the National Investigation Headquarters or the new investigation agency could conduct supplementary work. Prosecutors could be dispatched to police stations to provide legal review, request additional evidence, or assess admissibility in real time. Building such collaborative structures would ensure prosecutors contribute without dominating investigations.Another critical issue is the lack of mechanisms to check police misconduct once prosecutorial powers are scaled back. Beyond the power to request warrants, prosecutors will have little oversight. This gap highlights the need to strengthen the rights of suspects during investigations. One promising solution is expanding public defense to cover suspects, not just defendants already indicted.Currently, court-appointed defense is available only after indictment, with limited exceptions for suspects under arrest or detention. Unindicted suspects facing questioning or those investigated without detention have no access to such protection. If reform moves forward, equality of arms between prosecutors and defense counsel must be ensured not only in court but also at the investigative stage. Guaranteeing access to defense lawyers early on would strengthen due process and human rights.This would require an institutional design that ensures independence from other state bodies, while guaranteeing both the quantity and quality of defense work. It is also important to recognize that most factual findings occur in the early stages of investigation. Many countries, for this reason, have expanded public defense to cover suspects. Korea should consider this approach as part of its reform package. Public defense for suspects would be both a component of prosecutorial reform and an effective means of checking investigative power.Ultimately, successful reform requires a mindset that remembers, in the words of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” (1925), that “not everyone has had the advantages that you’ve had.” As Hwang Hyun-san wrote in his essay collection “Night Is the Teacher” (2016), reform demands “never giving up the pursuit of truth while leaving space within one’s own opinion for others’ views, thus reflecting and deepening one’s own thought.” Neither prosecutors nor police are absolutely good or absolutely evil. Reform must recognize this and build a system where rights and responsibilities are balanced across institutions.