Repatriation of detained workers does not end the problem

More than 300 Korean nationals detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution joint battery plant construction site in Georgia are expected to return home on a chartered flight as early as Thursday, one week after the arrests. The safe repatriation of citizens following swift coordination between Seoul and Washington is welcome.But images of Korean workers in chains, taken to harsh detention centers while building a factory in the United States, will leave lasting scars on bilateral relations. In the immediate aftermath, major Korean firms with large U.S. investments, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and SK On, canceled business trips and ordered dispatched staff to return. Without a resolution to visa problems, investment projects cannot proceed. Business leaders warn that construction delays and added costs may force them to reconsider projects entirely. Some even argue that paying tariffs would be better than risking arrest while building plants in America.President Lee Jae Myung said at a Cabinet meeting Monday, “I hope no further unjust infringements on our citizens and business activities occur,” ordering immediate institutional reforms. Avoiding a repeat will require fundamental solutions to long-standing visa issues. Options include securing larger allocations of short-term H-1B visas or creating a new E-4 visa category for Korean professionals.The timing of the crackdown is also critical. It comes amid sensitive follow-up talks on the U.S.–Korea tariff agreement. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers that Seoul has resisted excessive U.S. demands tied to the $350 billion investment package. He cited Japan’s recent deal with Washington, under which Tokyo must direct $550 billion in investments to projects chosen by President Donald Trump and implement them within 45 days. Failure to comply would trigger tariffs above the agreed 15 percent rate. Profits are split equally until Japan recoups its capital, after which the U.S. claims 90 percent. Negotiators say Washington is pressing Korea for similar terms, a prospect that risks damaging public opinion and the bilateral partnership.Talks also continue on issues with major security implications, including adjustments to the size and role of U.S. Forces Korea under the banner of “alliance modernization.” These matters highlight why the return of detained workers is not the end of risk management in Korea–U.S. relations.The Korean government must place the safety of its people and the protection of corporate activities above all else. The United States, for its part, should demonstrate that it values its alliance not only in security but also in the treatment of partners who have invested heavily in its economy.