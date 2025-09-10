Braves reportedly preparing to offer Kim Ha-seong contract extension
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 15:34
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly preparing to offer infielder Kim Ha-seong a contract extension, just weeks after acquiring him from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Once released due to injuries and underperformance, Kim has rebounded with a strong display with the Braves, reclaiming a starting role.
Kim started as the No. 5 hitter and shortstop in a 6-1 loss against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. He went hitless in four at-bats, bringing his season batting average down to .222 with 24 hits in 108 at-bats.
Before the 2025 season began, Kim signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. But a string of injuries limited him to just 24 appearances before the club abruptly released him. The Braves, needing to reinforce their infield defense, acquired Kim by taking over the remainder of his contract.
Since joining the Braves, Kim has made an immediate impact. Through six games as of Tuesday, he posted a .352 batting average with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. He has also delivered steady defense as the team’s regular shortstop, easing concerns about the position.
Kim batted cleanup for the first time in his MLB career on Monday and has quickly emerged as a core part of the Braves roster.
The Braves have expressed interest in keeping Kim long-term.
"We talked to Tampa at the trade deadline about him," Braves General Manager and President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos said during an interview with The Athletic. "We’re glad that we were able to put in a claim on him and be the team to get him. But our goal in getting him was to have him for 2026."
The Braves are expected to offer Kim an extension guaranteeing an average annual salary of $16 million, according to a report from The Athletic.
Kim has the option to opt out of his current contract and enter free agency at the end of this season.
"He earned the right to have that opt-out," Anthopoulos said. “My hope is that he enjoys it here, he thinks this is a place that he can perform and play well, and that we have him beyond 2025."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
