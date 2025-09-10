Korean German midfielder Castrop 'proud' of Taeguk Warriors debut

Jens Castrop, born in Germany to a Korean mother and a German father, made his Korean men's national team debut during a two-match trip to the United States.After coming on in the second half against the United States on Saturday, the midfielder got his first start for the Taegeuk Warriors against Mexico in Nashville on Tuesday.Though Castrop ended up playing only the first half before getting subbed off for Kim Jin-gyu, the 22-year-old said he was quite proud to have played for the birth country of his mother. He is the first foreign-born player of mixed heritage to play for the Korean men's football team."When the Korean national anthem came — I learned it at home — it was, of course, a proud moment for me," he said after a 2-2 draw with Mexico at Geodis Park. "I was really happy that I could make my debut."Castrop said he'd heard from his brother that his mother "was screaming and crying in front of the TV" while watching her son play for Korea."A very emotional moment for not just my mother but for my whole family," he said.Castrop, who plays club football for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, said he wants to keep getting better and better and force Korea manager Hong Myung-bo to keep calling him up."I had some good situations today, also some mistakes. You can always get better," he said. "I need to train out in Germany, play good matches with Borussia, and that's all I can do. My goal is that the coach nominates me again and that I can be a part of the squad as well."Korea's next match will be in Seoul against Brazil on Oct. 10."Of course, I would be really proud, happy to play my first match in Korea against Brazil. Such a big team," he said. "Yeah, it would be a great moment for me."Yonhap