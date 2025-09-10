 Son Heung-min ties men's appearance record with 136th cap in Mexico friendly
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Son Heung-min ties men's appearance record with 136th cap in Mexico friendly

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:09
Son Heung-min waves to fans after Korea’s 2-0 victory over the United States in a friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 6. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min waves to fans after Korea’s 2-0 victory over the United States in a friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Son Heung-min has collected his 136th cap to create a three-way tie atop the Korean men's rankings.
 
Son subbed in for Bae Jun-ho as a winger to begin the second half of a friendly against Mexico at Geodis Park in Nashville on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

With the appearance, Son is now tied with former striker Cha Bum-kun and ex-defender and current national team boss Hong Myung-bo for the most caps by Korean male players.
 
Son will likely break the tie next month, with Korea scheduled to host Brazil on Oct. 10 and Paraguay on Oct. 14 in Seoul.
 
Son also scored his team's first goal in the eventual 2-2 draw with Mexico. With 53 goals, Son is now just five behind Cha for the all-time men's lead.
 
Defender Kim Young-gwon, ninth with 112 caps, is the only other active player in the top 10, but hasn't been called up since September 2024.
 
Ji So-yun leads Korea's all-time list with 169 caps for the women's national team.
 
Son made his senior international debut as an 18-year-old on Dec. 30, 2010. His national team career has now spanned 14 years and 253 days, the third-longest run in the men's national team history — behind former forward Lee Dong-gook's 19 years and 112 days and ex-goalkeeper Lee Woon-jae's 16 years and 159 days.

Yonhap
tags son heung-min football national team

More in Football

Son Heung-min ties men's appearance record with 136th cap in Mexico friendly

Red Devils Park, Ferdinand hark back and hype up legend-heavy Icons Match

Kim Min-jae bracing for physical, skilled Mexico in friendly

Jeonbuk's '6 billion won man' went from ball boy to beating heart in midfield

Korea coach sees Mexico friendly as good test before World Cup

Related Stories

Whoops!

New management to clarify Son Heung-min's future with Tottenham in upcoming press conference

Korea coach hints at further experimentation in 2 friendlies in U.S.

Hotspur's Son Heung-min makes first preseason appearance amid transfer rumors

Son's home debut brings 'World Cup vibe' to LA's Koreatown
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)