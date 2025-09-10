Son Heung-min ties men's appearance record with 136th cap in Mexico friendly

Son Heung-min has collected his 136th cap to create a three-way tie atop the Korean men's rankings.Son subbed in for Bae Jun-ho as a winger to begin the second half of a friendly against Mexico at Geodis Park in Nashville on Tuesday.With the appearance, Son is now tied with former striker Cha Bum-kun and ex-defender and current national team boss Hong Myung-bo for the most caps by Korean male players.Son will likely break the tie next month, with Korea scheduled to host Brazil on Oct. 10 and Paraguay on Oct. 14 in Seoul.Son also scored his team's first goal in the eventual 2-2 draw with Mexico. With 53 goals, Son is now just five behind Cha for the all-time men's lead.Defender Kim Young-gwon, ninth with 112 caps, is the only other active player in the top 10, but hasn't been called up since September 2024.Ji So-yun leads Korea's all-time list with 169 caps for the women's national team.Son made his senior international debut as an 18-year-old on Dec. 30, 2010. His national team career has now spanned 14 years and 253 days, the third-longest run in the men's national team history — behind former forward Lee Dong-gook's 19 years and 112 days and ex-goalkeeper Lee Woon-jae's 16 years and 159 days.Yonhap