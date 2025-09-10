Host Korea takes silver in mixed team recurve event at archery worlds

Korea's An San and Kim Woo-jin combined for the recurve mixed team silver medal at the world championships on home soil on Wednesday.An and Kim, both Olympic champions, lost to the Spanish team of Elia Canales and Andres Temino Mediel 6-2 in the mixed team final at the May 18 Democracy Plaza in Gwangju.In mixed team archery matches, each member takes two arrows per set for a total of four arrows and a maximum score of 40 points per team. A set win is worth two points and teams each get one point for a tie. The goal is to get to five points within four sets.The Koreans opened the first set with consecutive 8s and never recovered, losing it 36-35. An hit another 8 to start the second set, and the Spanish team took it 38-37.The Koreans bounced back in the third set but their fate was sealed after An opened the fourth set with a 7. She did not hit a 10 in the final.An, a 24-year-old Gwangju native, shot to stardom by winning gold medals in the women's team, women's individual and mixed team events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.This was An's second career world championship medal.Kim, 33, has won five Olympic gold medals in his career, including three at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men's team, men's individual and mixed team events.Kim now has 12 world championship medals in his career.This was Korea's first recurve medal of this year's world championships. The host nation was held to one medal in compound, with Choi Yong-hee grabbing bronze in the men's individual event Monday.Kim, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok will battle the United States team of Trenton Cowles, Brady Ellison and Christian Stoddard in the men's team final later Wednesday. Also later in the day, An, Lim Si-hyeon and Kang Chae-young will compete in the women's team bronze medal match against India's Ankita Bhakat, Gatha Anandrao Khadake and Deepika Kumari.Thursday will feature medal matches in the men's individual event, followed by the women's individual medal matches on Friday, the final day of the competition.Yonhap