 Australia to spend $1.1 billion on stealthy, long-range underwater attack drones
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Australia to spend $1.1 billion on stealthy, long-range underwater attack drones

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 14:55
An Anduril Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) is displayed at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Kuttabul, in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

An Anduril Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) is displayed at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Kuttabul, in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Australia will spend 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) on building dozens of locally developed underwater attack drones, Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday.
 
The first of the stealthy, long-range Ghost Sharks will be delivered to the Australian navy in January next year under a five-year contract with Sydney-based Anduril Australia, Marles said.
 

Related Article

 
“Australia is leading the world in terms of autonomous, underwater military capabilities,” Marles told reporters in Sydney.
 
The large, autonomous underwater vehicles would significantly boost Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, complementing a fleet of submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology, Marles said.
 
The first of those submarines provided under the AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain won’t be delivered to Australia until 2032.
 
Marles would not say precisely how many Ghost Sharks would be built. But he said the Australian navy would be provided with “dozens” over the next five years.
 
He also wouldn’t comment on the Ghost Sharks' range other than to describe it as “very long range.”
 
David Goodrich, CEO of Anduril Australia walks with Vice Admiral Mark Hammond in front of the Anduril Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Kuttabul, in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

David Goodrich, CEO of Anduril Australia walks with Vice Admiral Mark Hammond in front of the Anduril Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Kuttabul, in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
As an island continent and a trading nation, Australia sees the possibility of its sea routes being blocked by an enemy as a major strategic threat.
 
A Chinese navy flotilla conducted a live-fire exercise in the sea between Australia and New Zealand in February in what was widely regarded as a demonstration of China's growing military reach.
 
The flotilla almost completely circumnavigated Australia. The Chinese navy rarely travels so far south.
 
California-based Anduril Industries was contracted in 2022 to produce three Ghost Shark prototypes for the Australian navy.
 
The Ghost Shark is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles as well as strike operations, a government statement said.
 
Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond said the drones could be launched from the shore and from surface ships.
 
Hammond said he expected the “undersea battlespace” will become increasingly congested and contested.
 
“I believe our allies and partners will continue to enjoy a capability advantage in that space provided we invest in capabilities like Ghost Shark and others as well as our crewed systems for years to come,” Hammond said.

AP
tags australia drone arms defense

More in World

Australia to spend $1.1 billion on stealthy, long-range underwater attack drones

Macron appoints Defense Minister Lecornu as France's latest prime minister

U.S. gov't working to resolve visa issues for foreign workers amid Georgia ICE raid fallout

White House says it would support forensic analysis of alleged Trump signature on Epstein letter

Pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions draws signatures of top Hollywood actors and directors

Related Stories

Yoon's dismissal has limited impact on Czech nuclear deal: Expert

Defense minister visits UAE to boost arms ties

Korea ranks among world's top 10 arms exporters

Trials set to start on Hanwha-developed IFV in hopes of winning Australian contract

Defense chiefs of Korea, Australia discuss arms cooperation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)