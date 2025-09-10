 Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:45
 
Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sept. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

Protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sept. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Nepalese soldiers guarded the streets of the country's capital on Wednesday and ordered people to stay at home as they moved to restore order after tens of thousands of protesters stormed and set fire to government buildings and attacked politicians.
 
Armed troops guarding the main areas of Kathmandu appeared to give some sense of control returning to the city that was engulfed in violence and chaos in the previous days. Soldiers told residents about the curfew in place as they checked vehicles and people.
 

Related Article

 
The army had warned late Tuesday that security forces were committed to preserving law and order. The military is rarely mobilized in Nepal and had initially stayed in the barracks as police failed to control the situation. An army statement said 27 suspected looters have been arrested.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, the protests had grown increasingly violent as demonstrators set fire to government buildings and politicians’ homes and attacked some leaders. As criticism of the country’s political elite widened, the prime minister resigned, though it appeared to have little effect on the unrest.
 
Tens of thousands of protesters remained on the streets, blocking roads and storming government facilities. Army helicopters ferried some ministers to safety.
 
Also Tuesday, hundreds of inmates escaped from prisons in Kathmandu and other cities after police there abandoned their posts as a growing number of protesters attacked the security forces.
 
On Monday, demonstrations led by young people angry about the blocking of several social media sites gripped Kathmandu, with police opening fire on the crowds, killing 19 people. The social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, but the protests continued, fueled by rage over the deaths and accusations of political corruption.
 
Balendra Shah, a former rapper and composer who currently serves as the mayor of Kathmandu,popularly known as ″Balen″, attends Indra Jatra festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sept. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Balendra Shah, a former rapper and composer who currently serves as the mayor of Kathmandu,popularly known as ″Balen″, attends Indra Jatra festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sept. 6. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
President Ram Chandra Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, appealed to the protesters to pursue a peaceful resolution and stop further escalation. He accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and tasked him with leading a caretaker government until a new one is in place, though Oli's position and whereabouts were not clear.
 
The demonstrations — dubbed the protest of Gen Z — began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.
 
The protests spiraled to reflect broader discontent.
 
Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders — so-called nepo kids — seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work. With youth unemployment running at about 20 percent last year, according to the World Bank, the government estimates that more than 2,000 young people leave the country every day to seek work in the Middle East or Southeast Asia.
 
Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister. Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country’s largest and is part of the governing coalition.
 
Smoke was still rising Wednesday from the parliament building, presidential house, the central secretariat that houses the offices of the prime minister and key ministries, and the prime minister’s official residence.
 
The building of Kantipur publication, Nepal's biggest media outlet, was torched and damaged. Car showrooms were also torched and burned-out vehicles dotted the streets.
 
In addition to the 19 fatalities, scores of people were wounded. Oli has ordered an investigation into the shootings and promised compensation to the families.
 
Flames come out from the residence of Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel after it was set on fire by protesters during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sept. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

Flames come out from the residence of Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel after it was set on fire by protesters during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sept. 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The violence unfolded as Nepal's government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”
 
The proposal has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.
 
The bill would require companies to appoint a liaison office or a point of contact in the country. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and fundamental rights.
 
The registration requirement applied to about two dozen social networks widely used in Nepal. Those that didn't comply were blocked last week, though TikTok, Viber and three other platforms that registered were operating without interruption.

AP
tags Nepal protests Gen-Z Kathmandu army

More in World

India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies

Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk to slash 9,000 jobs as competition heats up

Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport suspends flight operations

Korea blows chances for first victory over Mexico in 19 years with 2-2 draw

Related Stories

Revenge of the young

Why so serious? Korea's Gen Z just wants to have fun with its content, media survey finds.

Bracing for the new world of ‘Gen Zalpha’

Nineteen killed in Nepal in 'Gen Z' protest over social media ban, corruption

Instagram is flooded with burned out Korean workers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)