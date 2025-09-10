 Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport suspends flight operations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport suspends flight operations

Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 16:41
Polish Airlines LOT Embraer ERJ-195LR aircraft taxis are parked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, on May 17, 2016. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Polish Airlines LOT Embraer ERJ-195LR aircraft taxis are parked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, on May 17, 2016. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport announced on Wednesday that, due to actions by state services and the military to ensure safety, the airspace over part of Poland, including the airport, has been temporarily closed.
 
"The airport remains open, but no flight operations are currently taking place," Chopin Airport said in a post on the social media platform X.
 
Poland said it scrambled its own and NATO air defenses to shoot down drones on Wednesday after a Russian air attack on western Ukraine, the first time that Warsaw has engaged assets in its airspace during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 

Related Article


 

Reuters
tags poland warsaw airport

More in World

India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Nepalese army moves to restore order after protest violence intensifies

Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk to slash 9,000 jobs as competition heats up

Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport suspends flight operations

Korea blows chances for first victory over Mexico in 19 years with 2-2 draw

Related Stories

ZeroBaseOne, SF9 to perform at KPOP Nation in Warsaw in September

Korea to sign additional deal to export K2 tanks to Poland as early as April: Officials

Ukrainian refugees find solace through cooking Korean cuisine in Warsaw

Poland signs $6.5 billion deal to purchase second batch of K2 tanks

Telecom carriers introduce service to simplify boarding

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)