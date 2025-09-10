Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport suspends flight operations

Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport announced on Wednesday that, due to actions by state services and the military to ensure safety, the airspace over part of Poland, including the airport, has been temporarily closed."The airport remains open, but no flight operations are currently taking place," Chopin Airport said in a post on the social media platform X.Poland said it scrambled its own and NATO air defenses to shoot down drones on Wednesday after a Russian air attack on western Ukraine, the first time that Warsaw has engaged assets in its airspace during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Reuters