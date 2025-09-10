U.S. gov't working to resolve visa issues for foreign workers amid Georgia ICE raid fallout
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 10:28
The White House said Tuesday that U.S. government agencies are working together to resolve visa-related issues for foreign workers after the large-scale detention of Korean employees at an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor joint battery plant in Georgia.
At a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked whether the administration was considering changes to visa regulations to prevent a repeat of the incident.
Leavitt said U.S. President Donald Trump “said it himself in a statement that he put out on Sunday night where he is very grateful for foreign companies from around the world and the investments that they're making right here in the United States,” adding that “he understands that these companies want to bring their highly skilled and trained workers with them.”
“Especially when they're creating very niche products like chips or at this point in this case in Georgia like batteries,” Leavitt continued. “But the president also expects these foreign companies to hire American workers and for these foreign workers and American workers to work together to train and to teach one another.”
“I think it's a very nuanced and responsible and sensible approach for the president to take, and I know that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce are working on this matter together,” Leavitt went on.
The Department of Homeland Security oversees immigration policy, while the Commerce Department manages foreign investment, suggesting the two agencies are working to find solutions for residency status issues facing employees of foreign-invested companies.
On Sunday, Trump also addressed the incident on his Truth Social account, saying, “Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws.”
“Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” Trump wrote.
