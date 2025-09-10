Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk to slash 9,000 jobs as competition heats up

Novo Nordisk, the maker of the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, will cut 9,000 jobs, or 11.5 percent of its work force, in a restructuring to save some $1.3 billion annually as it battles rising pressure from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.Novo, which was at one point last year Europe's most valuable listed company, is facing a pivotal moment as Wegovy and its diabetes treatment Ozempic lose market share and sales growth slows, especially in the United States.The overhaul will simplify the company, improve the speed of decision-making, and reallocate resources toward growth opportunities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday."Our markets are evolving, particularly in obesity, as it has become more competitive and consumer driven. Our company must evolve as well," CEO Mike Doustdar, who only took the helm last month, said in the statement."This means instilling an increased performance-based culture, deploying our resources ever more effectively and prioritizing investment where it will have the most impact behind our leading therapy areas," he added.Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said he expected Novo shares to react positively to the news."The savings plan is tough, natural and very necessary at the same time," Hansen said. "Mike Doustdar needs to clear the decks so that Novo can move forward."Novo will report one-off restructuring costs of 9 billion Danish kroner ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter but also expects 1 billion kroner in savings in the fourth quarter, it said.It expects annual savings of 8 billion kroner.Novo, which currently has a global work force of 78,400, said about 5,000 of the job cuts will take place in Denmark. It implemented a global hiring freeze last month impacting roles not deemed critical to its business.Operating profit growth this year is now expected to come between 4 percent and 10 percent, down from between 10 percent and 16 percent seen last month, changing solely due to restructuring costs."Sometimes the hardest decisions are the right ones for the future we're building. I'm confident that this is the right thing to do for the long-term success of Novo Nordisk," Doustdar said in a post on LinkedIn.The company expects far slower growth this year, in part due to compounders who have been allowed to make copycat medicines based on the same ingredients as Wegovy because of shortages.Investors in July wiped $70 billion off the drugmaker's market value after Novo issued a profit warning and named company veteran Doustdar its new CEO.Its shares have fallen nearly 46 percent since the start of the year, lowering its market value to about $181 billion as of Tuesday's close. That is far below its peak valuation of around $650 billion last year.Reuters