 White House says it would support forensic analysis of alleged Trump signature on Epstein letter
Published: 10 Sep. 2025, 10:18
This March 28, 2017, photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. [AP/YONHAP]

The White House on Tuesday said it would support a forensic analysis of the signature on a letter purportedly given by U.S. President Donald Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that Trump's aides say is not the president's.
 
Trump, who was friends with Epstein before becoming president but had a falling out with the former financier years before his death, has denied giving him a letter that appears in a birthday book for Epstein with the sketch of a woman's body and a note about secrets.
 

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday released the letter, written more than 20 years ago, to the public. The White House quickly denied its authenticity.
 
Karoline Leavitt, the president's spokeswoman, told reporters on Tuesday that the White House would back an analysis of the signature to prove Trump right.
 
"The president did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter," she said.
 
The release of the documents has brought renewed attention to an issue that has become a political thorn in the president's side. Though he has urged his supporters to move on from the topic, appetite for details about Epstein's crimes and who else may have known about them or been involved with him has remained high.
 
A birthday letter that U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago is seen as presented by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on their X account Sept. 8. The letter, the existence of which was reported by the Wall Street Journal in July, appears to have been signed by Trump, but he has denied doing so and has said the card does not exist, and the White House has denied its authenticity. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday found the U.S. public continues to harbor suspicions about the Epstein case, with 65 percent of respondents saying the government is hiding information about his 2019 death in prison, which was ruled a suicide, and 72 percent saying the government is hiding information about the accused sex trafficker's client list. Both figures were up slightly from a similar survey in July.
 
However, the survey of 1,084 adults found a bright spot for Trump: 44 percent of Republican respondents said they approved of the way he was handling the Epstein matter, up from 35 percent in July. Overall, only 17 percent of the public approved of his handling of the issue.
 
The survey, conducted between Friday and Tuesday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
 
Leavitt accused Democrats of trying to hurt the president by focusing on the Epstein case.
 
"Republicans in the Trump Department of Justice have done more in terms of transparency when it comes to the Epstein case than any prior administration," she said. "And why are the Democrats all of a sudden caring about this — It's because they are desperately trying to concoct a hoax to smear the president of the United States."
 
Four Republicans in the House of Representatives have signed on to a bipartisan petition seeking to force the Trump administration to release all documents on Epstein.

Reuters
