 Exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September, U.S. shipments fall amid tariffs
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 16:57
The photo shows export containers stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 4. [NEWS1]

Korea's exports went up 3.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of September on solid demand for semiconductors and vessels, data showed Thursday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $19.2 billion in the Sept. 1 to 10 period, compared with $18.5 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

However, the daily average volume of exports decreased 8.7 percent on-year over the cited period. The number of working days during this period stood at 8.5, compared with 7.5 days a year earlier.
 
Imports jumped 11.1 percent on-year to $20.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.2 billion.
  
By item, exports of semiconductors surged 28.4 percent from a year earlier to $4.45 billion. Chip exports accounted for 23.2 percent of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 4.5 percentage points from the same period last year.
 
Vessel exports skyrocketed 55.3 percent on-year to $900 million, the agency said.
 
By destination, exports to the United States fell 8.2 percent to $2.96 billion amid tariff measures by President Donald Trump's administration.
 
Exports to China, South Korea's top trading partner, edged up 0.1 percent to $3.92 billion.
 
Outbound shipments to Vietnam jumped 24 percent to $2.07 billion, while exports to Taiwan soared 31.2 percent to $1.15 billion, the data showed.
 
The government expects monthly exports in September to show continued growth on more working days and rising global demand for semiconductors.
 
"Last year, the Chuseok holiday fell in September, but this year, there are four additional working days, with 24 business days in total," an agency official said. This year's extended Chuseok holiday starts in early October.
 
In August, exports grew 1.3 percent from a year earlier to $58.4 billion on the back of robust global demand for semiconductors, despite the tariff scheme of the Trump administration.

Yonhap
