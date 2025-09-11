 Kospi breaks all-time high for second straight session
Kospi breaks all-time high for second straight session

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:26
A digital screen at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 10 shows the Kospi closing up 54.48 points at 3,314.53. The main index closed above the 3,310 mark for the first time, setting a new record high since July 6, 2021, when it ended at 3,305.21. [NEWS1]

A digital screen at the Korea Exchange in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 10 shows the Kospi closing up 54.48 points at 3,314.53. The main index closed above the 3,310 mark for the first time, setting a new record high since July 6, 2021, when it ended at 3,305.21. [NEWS1]

 
The Kospi broke its all-time intraday high for a second straight session on the 100th day of President Lee Jae Myung’s term.
 
As of 9:02 a.m. Friday, the Kospi was trading at 3,339.97, up 25.44 points, or 0.77 percent, from the previous session.
 

Related Article

The index opened at 3,336.60, up 22.07 points, or 0.67 percent, and has maintained an upward trend.
 
At the same time, the Kosdaq rose 2.79 points, or 0.33 percent, to 835.79.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags kospi kosdaq lee jae myung

