Kospi breaks all-time high for second straight session
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:26
The Kospi broke its all-time intraday high for a second straight session on the 100th day of President Lee Jae Myung’s term.
As of 9:02 a.m. Friday, the Kospi was trading at 3,339.97, up 25.44 points, or 0.77 percent, from the previous session.
The index opened at 3,336.60, up 22.07 points, or 0.67 percent, and has maintained an upward trend.
At the same time, the Kosdaq rose 2.79 points, or 0.33 percent, to 835.79.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
